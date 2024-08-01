Trick ‘r Treat 4K coming from Arrow Video in October

Another Halloween season is almost upon us, and we’re still waiting for director Mike Dougherty to get the long-awaited sequel to his horror anthology film Trick ‘r Treat (watch it HERE) into production. Back in 2022, he said the sequel is in “very active development“ and last year he mentioned that there is a “really great script” in place that he wrote with his Krampus collaborators Zach Shields and Todd Casey… and yet we still haven’t heard anything about the sequel actually getting made. While we wait to find out what’s going to happen with the sequel, Arrow Video has announced that they’re going to give the first movie a limited edition 4K release! Pre-orders for the UK version of the 4K release are available at THIS LINK, and the North American version of the release can be pre-ordered at THIS LINK. October 27th is the UK street date, with October 28th the US and Canada street date.

Written and directed by Dougherty, Trick ‘r Treat has the following description: Dive into the sinister and darkly humorous world of Trick ‘r Treat, written and directed by Michael Dougherty. This anthology film communes with the spirits of classic horror portmanteaus like Creepshow and Tales from the Crypt, weaving together four chilling tales, all taking place during the same fateful Halloween night. Follow the secretive and disturbing life of a high school principal (Dylan Baker) who leads a double life as a ruthless serial killer; the journey of a young girl (Anna Paquin) looking for love who finds something infinitely more macabre; a group of teenagers playing a prank with disastrous consequences; and an old man (Brian Cox) confronted by Sam, a mischievous trick-or-treater with a terrifying secret. With its interwoven tales of terror and unforgettable characters, Trick ‘r Treat has cemented itself as a Halloween essential, paying loving homage to the golden age of horror comics and 80s creature features with a slick modern style sure to send shivers down the spine of any fright fiend. Get ready for the scariest Halloween of your life – and remember, always check your candy!

Arrow Video’s limited edition 4K release of Trick ‘r Treat has these features: – Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films, approved by writer-director Michael Dougherty – 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) – Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and 2.0 stereo audio – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – Archival audio commentary by Michael Dougherty, conceptual artist Breehn Burns, storyboard artist Simeon Wilkins and composer Douglas Pipes – Tales of Folklore & Fright, an archival featurette with Michael Dougherty, Breehn Burns and Simeon Wilkins – Tales of Mischief & Mayhem: Filming Trick ‘r Treat, an archival interview with Michael Dougherty on the making of the film – Sounds of Shock & Superstition: Scoring Trick ‘r Treat, an archival featurette with Michael Dougherty and Douglas Pipes – Tales of Dread & Despair: Releasing Trick ‘r Treat, an archival featurette with Michael Dougherty and Rob Galluzzo of the Shock Waves podcast, exploring the film’s release and fandom – Season’s Greetings, a short film from 1996 directed by Michael Dougherty with optional director commentary – The Lore and Legends of Halloween, an archival featurette narrated by actor Brian Cox – School bus VFX comparison – Additional scenes – FEARnet promos – Sam O’Lantern – Storyboard and conceptual artwork gallery – Behind the scenes gallery – Monster Mash comic book set in the Trick ‘r Treat universe – Trailer – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck – Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck – Six postcard-sized artcards – Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Becky Darke and Heather Wixson – And more extras to be confirmed

