Trim Season trailer: Alex Essoe and Bex Taylor-Klaus experience horror on a marijuana farm this June

A couple months ago, we heard that Blue Harbor Entertainment had acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the horror thriller Trim Season and were planning to give it a theatrical and On Demand release sometime in June. Now we know exactly when this release is going to happen – June 7th – and we’ve gotten our hands on a red band trailer, which can be seen in the embed above.

Starring Alex Essoe of Starry Eyes, Midnight Mass, and The Pope’s Exorcist and Bex Taylor-Klaus of Hell Fest, The Killing, and the Scream TV series, Trim Season was directed by award-winning producer and production designer Ariel Vida, who made her feature directorial debut with the 2022 mystery thriller Vide Noir.

The film has the following synopsis: Emma, jobless and searching for purpose, joins a group of twenty-somethings from Los Angeles and heads up the coast to make quick cash trimming marijuana on a secluded farm in Northern California. Cut off from the rest of the world, they soon realize that the estate is harboring darker secrets than any of them could imagine, and it becomes a race against time for Emma and her friends to escape the dense woods with their lives. The screenplay for this one was crafted by Vida and David Blair, working from a story by Sean E. DeMott, Cullen Poythress, and Megan Sutherland.

Essoe and Taylor-Klaus are joined in the cast by Bethlehem Million (Sick), Ally Ioannides (Into the Badlands), Jane Badler (V), Juliette Kenn De Balinthazy (Evil), Ryan Donowho (Beyond Paranormal), Cory Hart (Fear the Walking Dead), Paris Warner (Once I Was a Beehive), and Essoe’s Starry Eyes co-star Marc Senter. I’m a fan of several of the actors involved, so I will definitely be watching this one.

Trim Season was produced by Aaron B. Koontz of Paper Street Pictures, Sean E. DeMott of Execution Style Entertainment, Paul Holbrook of Hlbrk Ent., and Badler, who produced through MeJane Productions. Leal Naim served as executive producer, with Cameron Burns co-producing.

What did you think of the Trim Season trailer? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released in June? Let us know by leaving a comment below.