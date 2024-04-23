Trim Season trailer: Alex Essoe and Bex Taylor-Klaus experience horror on a marijuana farm this June

A trailer has been released for the marijuana farm horror movie Trim Season, starring Alex Essoe and Bex Taylor-Klaus

By

A couple months ago, we heard that Blue Harbor Entertainment had acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the horror thriller Trim Season and were planning to give it a theatrical and On Demand release sometime in June. Now we know exactly when this release is going to happen – June 7th – and we’ve gotten our hands on a red band trailer, which can be seen in the embed above.

Starring Alex Essoe of Starry EyesMidnight Mass, and The Pope’s Exorcist and Bex Taylor-Klaus of Hell Fest, The Killing, and the Scream TV series, Trim Season was directed by award-winning producer and production designer Ariel Vida, who made her feature directorial debut with the 2022 mystery thriller Vide Noir.

The film has the following synopsis: Emma, jobless and searching for purpose, joins a group of twenty-somethings from Los Angeles and heads up the coast to make quick cash trimming marijuana on a secluded farm in Northern California. Cut off from the rest of the world, they soon realize that the estate is harboring darker secrets than any of them could imagine, and it becomes a race against time for Emma and her friends to escape the dense woods with their lives. The screenplay for this one was crafted by Vida and David Blair, working from a story by Sean E. DeMott, Cullen Poythress, and Megan Sutherland.

Essoe and Taylor-Klaus are joined in the cast by Bethlehem Million (Sick), Ally Ioannides (Into the Badlands), Jane Badler (V), Juliette Kenn De Balinthazy (Evil), Ryan Donowho (Beyond Paranormal), Cory Hart (Fear the Walking Dead), Paris Warner (Once I Was a Beehive), and Essoe’s Starry Eyes co-star Marc Senter. I’m a fan of several of the actors involved, so I will definitely be watching this one.

Trim Season was produced by Aaron B. Koontz of Paper Street Pictures, Sean E. DeMott of Execution Style Entertainment, Paul Holbrook of Hlbrk Ent., and Badler, who produced through MeJane Productions. Leal Naim served as executive producer, with Cameron Burns co-producing.

What did you think of the Trim Season trailer? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released in June? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Trim Season
Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Scream (2022) and Scream VI star Melissa Barrera, who was fired from Scream 7, would be interested in joining Scary Movie 6
Former Scream star Melissa Barrera wants to be in Scary Movie 6
Stream, a horror film from the Terrifier team, is set to receive a theatrical release from Iconic Events Releasing in August
Stream: horror film from the Terrifier team gets August theatrical release
A trailer has been released for the Zoe Kravitz-directed thriller Blink Twice, which was formerly titled Pussy Island
Blink Twice trailer: Zoë Kravitz thriller (formerly known as Pussy Island) reaches theatres this summer
Al Pacino and Dan Stevens are set to play troubled priests performing an exorcism in the horror film The Ritual
The Ritual: Al Pacino, Dan Stevens to star in exorcism horror film
View All

About the Author

15060 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Alex Essoe News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles