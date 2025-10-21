Horror Movie News

Troll 2 trailer: Netflix brings a troll vs. troll battle to our screens in December

Posted 5 hours ago
A trailer has been released for director Roar Uthaug's Troll 2, which is coming to the Netflix streaming service in December

Directed by Roar Uthaug (whose previous credits included Cold Prey, The Wave, and the Alicia Vikander version of Tomb Raider), the Norwegian creature feature Troll was released through the Netflix streaming service in December of 2022 – and it performed so well for the streamer, Netflix quickly ordered a sequel. Troll 2 is now set to start streaming on December 1st and today a full trailer has dropped online to show us a quick preview of the troll vs. troll action this movie will be delivering! You can check it out in the embed above.

If you need a refresher, the first Troll had the following synopsis: Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?

Troll 2 sees Uthaug reteaming with writer Espen Aukan and producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud of Motion Blur. Here’s the new film’s synopsis: When a dangerous new troll is awakened, unleashing devastation across Norway, beloved adventurers Nora, Andreas and Captain Kris are thrust into their most perilous mission yet. To stop the creature’s ruthless rampage, they must enlist new allies and delve into the country’s ancient history, searching for answers. As the clock ticks and the troll’s path of destruction grows wider, our heroes face impossible odds in their fight to save their homeland from falling into darkness. Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, and Sara Khorami star.

It’s interesting to note that, while several of Uthaug’s movies have received sequels, he hasn’t directed any of them. The Cold Prey follow-ups, the sequel to his fantasy film Magic SilverThe Wave sequel The Quake, and the Tomb Raider sequel (which was in development hell so long that MGM lost the rights) were all handed over to different directors. So Troll 2 is the first sequel he has actually made himself. When the first Troll was announced, Uthaug said the film was “an idea that has been developing in the back of my mind for over 20 years. To finally be able to realize it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can’t wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world.

Troll ranked in the Top 10 in 93 countries and reached the #1 spot in Norway, the U.S., and the U.K. when it was first released on Netflix. It was able to rack up a record-breaking 103,000,000 views in its first 91 days, becoming Netflix’s most popular non-English film of all time.

What did you think of the Troll 2 trailer? Will you be watching this movie in December? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

