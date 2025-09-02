The original Tron and Tron: Legacy to get 4K Ultra HD restorations later this month ahead of Tron: Ares’ October release

Allow me to brag for a moment. I saw Nine Inch Nails at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit late last month, and when the band played “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” from the upcoming Tron: Ares soundtrack, I lost my s**t. The performance was incredible and got me primed for Tron: Ares‘s release on October 10, 2025. Still, before I check out the latest chapter of the Tron franchise, I want to rewatch the first two films. Thankfully, the original Tron and Tron: Legacy are getting 4K Ultra HD restorations on digital and Blu-ray later this month!

The following information arrives courtesy of Disney Home Entertainment:

Disney’s groundbreaking sci-fi adventures, TRON and TRON: Legacy, will debut on 4K Ultra HD for the first time on September 16. TRON was digitally scanned and carefully restored by The Walt Disney Film Restoration team, who corrected dirt, warping, and other imperfections to ensure pristine image quality. The work was supervised by director Steven Lisberger. TRON: Legacy has been remastered in High Dynamic Range from the original digital sources under the supervision of director Joseph Kosinski. Meticulously remastered, both films transport audiences back to the digital frontier with an experience more immersive, dynamic, and visually spectacular than ever before.

Available on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, the releases showcase breathtaking Dolby Vision picture quality and pulse-pounding Dolby Atmos audio for the ultimate home-viewing experience.

Originally released in 1982, TRON opened the gateway to a bold new universe of computer-generated wonder, inspiring a generation with its visionary storytelling and pioneering special effects. Nearly three decades later, TRON: Legacy expanded the saga with breathtaking visuals, a cutting-edge digital world, and a celebrated electronic score from Daft Punk.

Here’s the official synopsis for Tron:

“When a brilliant video game maker (Jeff Bridges) hacks the mainframe of his ex-employer, he is beamed inside an astonishing digital world and becomes part of the very game he is designing.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Tron: Legacy:

“When the son of a famous video game engineer receives a virtual signal from his long-lost father, he sets off on a thrilling, high-tech adventure through a cyber universe to rescue his dad.”

The 4K restorations for Tron and Tron: Legacy will release on September 16.