True Detective season 5: Issa López has a fun, dark story in place

Tigers Are Not Afraid filmmaker Issa López, who directed and co-wrote all six episodes of the fourth season of the HBO anthology crime series True Detective (a season that’s known as True Detective: Night Country), is coming back to do another season of the show – and now that True Detective: Night Country has received multiple Emmy nominations, López told Deadline that she is feeling “reinvigorated” as she moves forward with making True Detective season 5, which has a fun, dark story in place.

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto was the mastermind behind the first three seasons of the show, but once the third season wrapped up, his HBO deal expired and he signed a new (short-lived) deal with FX. HBO retained the ownership rights to True Detective, and with Pizzolatto gone they were interested in bringing in someone who had “a fresh voice with a different point of view” to oversee the show. That search led them to Issa López.

True Detective: Night Country was the most-watched season of the show, averaging 12.7 million cross-platform viewers, with 3.2 million checking out the season finale on the day of its release. Now it’s up for an Emmy in 19 categories, including Best Limited or Anthology Series, Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie (Jodie Foster), Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (John Hawkes), and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Kali Reis), with López nominated in Outstanding Writing and Directing categories. The full list of the show’s nominations can be found on the Emmys website.

When called to comment on the nominations, López told Deadline, “ A dear friend of mine came today at 8 a.m. with a bottle of champagne, and it’s still waiting in the fridge. We’re going to crack it open the moment that I’m done with calls. I’m a happy person. I’ve had a beautiful life. This is one of the best mornings in my life. ” She added that she’s currently writing scripts for True Detective season 5, which has a “ fun, dark, f*cked up story. ” She said, “ I am so stoked for the new season, ” and that she’s aiming to make it even better than True Detective: Night Country.

