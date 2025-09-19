True Haunting trailer: James Wan series is coming to Netflix in October

Among many other things, genre filmmaker James Wan has brought us the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises – and this Halloween season, he’s going to be giving us the creeps (once again) on the Netflix streaming service. Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for the Wan-produced series True Haunting , which is set to premiere on October 7th, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Here’s the official synopsis: Acclaimed master of horror James Wan brings his chilling cinematic vision to real supernatural stories. Which tells us very little. The trailer shows us that this is a docu-series that interviews people about real-life cases of haunted houses, with some scary dramatizations dropped in. A press release further reveals that the first season of the show will consist of five episodes, with three episodes being dedicated to one haunting case and two episodes dedicated to the other.

Here’s the information on the episode split:

Eerie Hall

Director: Neil Rawles – Executive Producers: James Wan, Simon Allen, Mark Lewis, Lindsay Shapero, Scott Stewart, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett – Production Companies: RAW (All3Media) and Atomic Monster – Format: 3 Episodes

This House Murdered Me

Director: Luke Watson – Executive Producers: James Wan, Simon Allen, Mark Lewis, Lindsay Shapero, Scott Stewart, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett – Production Companies: RAW (All3Media) and Atomic Monster – Format: 2 Episodes

Wan previously worked with Netflix on the 2022 horror series Archive 81, which he executive produced alongside Paul Harris Boardman and Rebecca Sonnenshine. That show, which was based on the podcast of the same name, told the following story: “When archivist Dan Turner takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994, he finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody’s story, he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.” It was cancelled after just one eight-episode season. Here’s hoping things turn out better for True Haunting.

What did you think of the True Haunting trailer? Will you be watching this show in October? Let us know by leaving a comment below.