Horror Movie News

True Haunting trailer: James Wan series is coming to Netflix in October

By
Posted 10 minutes ago
Netflix has unveiled a trailer for the docu-series True Haunting, executive produced by James Wan, which premieres in OctoberNetflix has unveiled a trailer for the docu-series True Haunting, executive produced by James Wan, which premieres in October

Among many other things, genre filmmaker James Wan has brought us the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises – and this Halloween season, he’s going to be giving us the creeps (once again) on the Netflix streaming service. Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for the Wan-produced series True Haunting, which is set to premiere on October 7th, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Here’s the official synopsis: Acclaimed master of horror James Wan brings his chilling cinematic vision to real supernatural stories. Which tells us very little. The trailer shows us that this is a docu-series that interviews people about real-life cases of haunted houses, with some scary dramatizations dropped in. A press release further reveals that the first season of the show will consist of five episodes, with three episodes being dedicated to one haunting case and two episodes dedicated to the other.

Here’s the information on the episode split:

Eerie Hall

Director: Neil Rawles – Executive Producers: James Wan, Simon Allen, Mark Lewis, Lindsay Shapero, Scott Stewart, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett – Production Companies: RAW (All3Media) and Atomic Monster – Format: 3 Episodes

This House Murdered Me

Director: Luke Watson – Executive Producers: James Wan, Simon Allen, Mark Lewis, Lindsay Shapero, Scott Stewart, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett – Production Companies: RAW (All3Media) and Atomic Monster – Format: 2 Episodes

Wan previously worked with Netflix on the 2022 horror series Archive 81, which he executive produced alongside Paul Harris Boardman and Rebecca Sonnenshine. That show, which was based on the podcast of the same name, told the following story: “When archivist Dan Turner takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994, he finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody’s story, he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.” It was cancelled after just one eight-episode season. Here’s hoping things turn out better for True Haunting.

What did you think of the True Haunting trailer? Will you be watching this show in October? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

True Haunting

Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,100 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest James Wan News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!