Jonathan Majors to work his way through a gang’s stronghold in the action movie True Threat

Shortly after flexing his acting chops for Elijah Bynum’s psychological bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams, Jonathan Majors (Creed III, Loki, The Harder They Fall) is springing into action for True Threat, an action movie from Gerard McMurray (The First Purge, Something Like a Business, The Formula).

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, True Threat “follows Special Forces operative ‘Vernon Threat’ (Majors) as he embarks on a relentless quest for justice after his teenage son is murdered by a Harlem gang known as The Apollo Kids. Determined to take revenge, Threat infiltrates The Carter, a towering 20-story project building that serves as the gang’s stronghold, battling his way to the top floor to confront their leader and his former mentor, ‘Shallow.’ Combining gripping action with deep themes of fatherhood, brotherhood, and community responsibility, True Threat promises to deliver a culturally urgent and relentlessly kinetic experience.”

Gerard McMurray directs True Threat from a screenplay he co-wrote with Hodge K. Johnson. True Threat features an action design from SAG Award nominee Larnell Stovall to put the film’s adrenaline on overdrive. The project features 52 Blocks, a Black American martial arts style yet to be included in a major motion picture.

Jonathan Majors’ latest is Elijah Bynum’s Magazine Dreams. It’s about an amateur bodybuilder who battles both the limits of his physical body and his inner demons to gain recognition. JoBlo’s editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, reviewed Magazine Dreams for the site and said that Majors’ performance was phenomenal. While moviegoers could skip Magazine Dreams because of Majors’s past, Chris thinks audiences could miss out on something special.

“I have no doubt that there will be people who don’t want to give the film a chance due to Majors’ past and the subject matter of the film having some crossover,” Chris wrote in his review. “But that would be a shame as it’s a beautiful examination of loneliness, masculinity, and one’s purpose in life. It’s dark and depressing, absolutely basking in the uncomfortable. This is a heartbreaking experience that will have you thinking about it long after the credits roll.”

True Threat sounds a little like Jonathan Majors’ The Raid: Redemption or Dredd. Audiences could be in for a thrilling ride if it’s as action-packed as the description implies.