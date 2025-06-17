True Threat: Jade Cargill of the WWE to make film acting debut in Jonathan Majors action thriller

A few months ago, it was announced that Creed III, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Magazine Dreams actor Jonathan Majors had signed on to star in the action thriller True Threat , directed by Gerard McMurray, whose previous credits include The First Purge, Something Like a Business, and The Formula. Now, Deadline has learned that WWE superstar Jade Cargill will be making her film acting debut opposite Majors in the film. Production is expected to begin sometime this fall.

Scripted by McMurray and Hodge K. Johnson, True Threat follows Special Forces operative Vernon Threat (Majors), who returns home seeking justice after his teenage son is murdered by Harlem’s Apollo Kids gang. Threat infiltrates The Carter, a 20-story project building controlled by the gang, and fights his way floor by floor and boss by boss toward a confrontation with its leader and his former mentor, Shallow. Cargill will be taking on the role of Meeka, a key lieutenant in the Apollo Kids and one of the film’s central antagonists. Meeka controls the building’s red light district and operates as a power broker inside The Carter. The role will showcase Cargill in an intense, physical and highly stylized performance space that builds on her athletic background.

In addition to wrestling in the WWE, Cargill holds a master’s degree in child psychology and is co-owner of the Atlanta Smoke women’s professional fastpitch team. McMurray had this to say about her casting: “ I am excited to have Jade join us on True Threat. She is a unique talent with a rare blend of athleticism, charisma, and control on camera. The role of Meeka requires presence and precision, and Jade brings both. I believe audiences will see a completely new side of her in this film. ” The producers added, “ Our mission here is to champion new faces and new voices in action storytelling. Jade is exactly the type of dynamic talent we want to introduce to the global film audience. She is already a force in the sports and entertainment world, and we believe this is just the beginning for her on the big screen. “

The film is being produced by Alexis Garcia’s CAT5 with Charlamagne Tha God, Basil Iwanyk, and Karen Kinney’s newly launched company Southland Stories, which is meant to focus on authentic and often underrepresented voices. Larnell Stovall (The Continental) is handling the action design, and it’s said that True Threat will “prominently feature 52 Blocks, a Black American martial arts style that is being brought to the screen in a major way for the first time.”

