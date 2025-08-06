Sylvester Stallone won’t go down without a fight in the intense Tulsa King Season 3 teaser trailer

Everyone knows that the more power someone gets, the more problems come knocking at their door. In today’s teaser trailer for Tulsa King Season 3, Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) confronts his aggressors head-on, letting them know he won’t go down without a fight. The war for dominance begins on Paramount+ on Sunday, September 21, with the first episode of Tulsa King Season 3 guaranteed to draw a crowd.

How do I know this? The numbers don’t lie. Tulsa King Season 2 had 21.1 million global streaming viewers for the premiere episode and set a new record for Paramount+ by becoming the platform’s most-watched premiere ever. In Season Three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies – and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.

Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Additionally, Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson appears as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the new season before moving from Tulsa to New Orleans as the lead in the recently greenlit Tulsa King spinoff, NOLA King.

In today’s Tulsa King Season 3 teaser trailer, Dwight proclaims Tulsa as his forever home, and he’s not about to let anyone disrespect what he’s built since his residency. In the teaser, Dwight is interested in Montague Distillers, though some don’t approve of the Tulsa King throwing his weight around. When push comes to shove, Dwight gathers his loyal crew to keep the territory in check, and if blood must be spilt to send a message, so be it.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, Dave Erickson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich, and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner.

What do you think about today’s Tulsa King Season 3 teaser trailer? Are you excited about Samuel L. Jackson joining Taylor Sheridan’s universe? Let us know in the comments section below.