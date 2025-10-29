Director Soi Cheang reveals that there will be a sequel and a prequel to Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

Chinese director Soi Cheang spoke at the Tokyo International Film Festival for a Q&A session after the screening of his hit action film Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, which featured action choreography by Kenji Tanigaki. According to Variety, Cheang revealed that a sequel to the film is set to start filming in March of 2026. He also announced that there are plans to film a prequel to the movies after the sequel is done. However, there are no release dates determined for either installment as of yet. Both prequel and sequel in the franchise will be based on the novel City of Darkness by Yuyi.

According to Wikipedia, the plot synopsis of Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In reads,

“The film is set in 1980s Hong Kong. It follows the story of Chan Lok-kwan, a troubled youth who accidentally enters the notorious Kowloon Walled City. Chan, a refugee from the mainland, is trying to survive by participating in underground fighting rings. He seeks to buy a fake ID to improve his life but is betrayed by Mr. Big, a local crime syndicate boss. In a desperate move, Chan steals drug from Mr. Big and flees to the Walled City, where he encounters Cyclone, the local crime lord who rules the area with a mix of authority and compassion.

In the Walled City, Chan learns about the order and chaos within the community and forms bonds with Cyclone and his gang. These experiences force him to reflect on what he wants from the future and what he will do to attain it.”