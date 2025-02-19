Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer might reteam on UFO disclosure film

After directing the legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick for legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski went right back to work with Bruckheimer to make the Formula One racing film F1, which is scheduled to reach theatres on June 27th. Now, Deadline reports that Bruckheimer and Kosinki might continue their working relationship after sending F1 into the world by collaborating on a UFO disclosure-themed film that’s being compared to a UFO-themed take on the classic 1976 political thriller All the President’s Men.

While Top Gun: Maverick was set up at Paramount and F1 is coming our way from Apple and Warner Bros., this UFO disclosure project has not yet found a home. But, of course, with Bruckheimer and Kosinski attached, there are several studios and streamers who are interested in being involved with the project. Deadline notes that there are at least nine bids on the table, from the likes of Amazon, Skydance, Lionsgate, Sony, Warner Bros, Paramount, 20th Century, Apple, and Universal.

Kosinski will be directing the film from a screenplay written by Zach Baylin, whose credits include The Order and King Richard (for which Baylin earned an Oscar nomination). Bruckheimer will, obviously, be producing.

Deadline reveals that David Grusch, “a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer and Pentagon whistleblower who gained attention in 2023 for his claims about the U.S. government’s involvement in unidentified aerial phenomena research,” is on board as an executive producer and consultant. They go on to note, Once a niche, easy-to-dismiss topic, UAPs (formerly known as UFOs) have moved from the fringes of conspiracy theories into mainstream discussion in recent years, largely due to declassified military footage and government acknowledgment. Part of this shift in perception came with 2017 reporting from the New York Times that revealed the existence of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, a group at the Pentagon tasked with investigating UAPs. In subsequent years, the U.S. Department of Defense has confirmed the authenticity of several declassified Navy videos showing fast-moving objects that pilots could not identify. Congressional hearings in 2022 and 2023 further legitimized the topic, with intelligence officials emphasizing national security concerns. Grusch himself spoke out in 2023, asserting that the U.S. government had been secretly recovering and studying non-human craft, which of course sparked even more public interest.

Would you be interested in seeing a Jerry Bruckheimer / Joseph Kosinski political thriller about UFO disclosure? Share your thoughts on this project by leaving a comment below.

