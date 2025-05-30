Universal Soldier: Regeneration (2009) Revisited – Sci-Fi Action Movie Review

It’s time for a new episode of our series Revisited , and with this one we’re looking back at the 2009 sci-action movie Universal Soldier: Regeneration , the attempt to rescue the Universal Soldier franchise after the disappointment of Universal Soldier: The Return in 1999 (not to mention the made-for-TV Universal Soldier movies, Universal Soldier II: Brothers in Arms and Universal Soldier III: Unfinished Business, that didn’t have Jean-Claude Van Damme in them). To hear how it all turned out, check out the video embedded above!

Directed by John Hyams from a screenplay written by Victor Ostrovsky, Universal Soldier: Regeneration has the following synopsis: When a terrorist sect uses destructive android NGU, a new model from the “Universal Soldier” line of humanlike machines, to seize the atomic reactor at Chernobyl, Luc Deveraux, an older cyborg, is reactivated to save the planet from nuclear Armageddon. Unfortunately, Deveraux will also have to contend with his nemesis, Andrew Scott, a fellow Universal Soldier who’s been recharged by the terrorists. The film stars Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Andrei ‘The Pitbull’ Arlovski, Mike Pyle, Corey Johnson, Garry Cooper, Emily Joyce, Zachary Baharov, Aki Avni, Kerry Shale, Yonko Dimitrov, Violeta Markovska, Stanislav Pishtalov, Mariana Stansheva, John Laskowski, Franklin A. Vallette, Shelly Varod, and Kristopher Van Varenberg.

This one was followed by another sequel, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, that was released in 2012.

The Universal Soldier: Regeneration episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Lance Vlcek, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

