From 1989 to 1998, USA Network aired a hosted movie show on Friday and Saturday nights that was called USA Up All Night, and I was a regular viewer throughout my childhood. Programming tweaks were made here and there over the years, but for the most part USA Up All Night consisted of three movies that would air from 11 pm to 5 am. Gilbert Gottfried hosted USA Up All Night on Saturday nights, and on January 4, 1991, comedian/B-movie actress Rhonda Shear took over from Caroline Schlitt as the host of the Friday night edition. The show has been off the air for a long time – but now, Rhonda Shear is reviving Up All Night on YouTube!

If you go over to Shear’s YouTube channel, you’ll find “Up All Night Back to the Bedroom 1,” where she hosts a showing of the 1985 comedy Basic Training, featuring herself in an acting role. And that’s just the start. Shear and Kings of Horror channel are teaming up for a Boo Bash Halloween special double feature that will be available to watch on Kings of Horror as of Saturday, October 25 at 10pm Eastern! The titles of the movies have not yet been announced, but the fact that they’re hosted by Rhonda Shear should get a lot of people, including myself, to tune in. Boo Bash will be followed by monthly specials.

Shear told our friends at Bloody Disgusting, “ Up All Night was never just a show—it was an attitude… and maybe a little eyeliner, cleavage, and sarcasm. Now we’re back—louder, sassier, and somehow even funnier. Teaming up with Kings of Horror means we’re not just dusting off VHS tapes—we’re throwing a full-on horror house party. We’ve got a killer team of writers, comedians, and production partners ready to unleash all-new skits, twisted characters, and laugh-your-ass-off moments. “

Produced at Shear Media Studios in Tampa Bay on a replica of the iconic ’90s set, this version of Up All Night aims to “spotlight independent films from the Kings of Horror library alongside cult classics, premieres, and celebrity guests.” Genre icons Linnea Quigley and Felissa Rose, filmmaker Richard Gabai, and John Brennan and Yuki, known for their work on The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, will all be showing up along the way.

Will you be watching this revival of Rhonda Shear’s Up All Night? Let us know by leaving a comment below.