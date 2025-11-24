Rebecca Yarros’ Variation novel getting an adaptation from It Ends With Us screenwriter at Amazon

Not long after learning about Sony Pictures‘ commitment to bringing James Islington’s Hierarchy novels to life, we’re hearing that Amazon MGM Studios wants to adapt Rebecca Yarros’s Variation novel to screens. According to reports, the deal is already underway, with influential individuals involved in making it happen. Notably, It Ends With Us screenwriter Christy Hall is penning the script, while President Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground and American Ballet Theatre veteran Misty Copeland is producing.

According to Variety, Variation “follows a renowned ballerina who returns to her family’s Cape Cod summer home to heal from her career-threatening injury, where she reunites with the Coast Guard rescue swimmer she never forgot about. As they confront unaddressed feelings from their past, family secrets about the tragedy that drove them apart are uncovered, they’re forced to question whether they made the wrong choices for the right reasons.”

Here’s a synopsis for Variation, courtesy of Amazon:

Elite ballerina Allie Rousseau is no stranger to pressure. With her mother’s eyes always watching, perfection was expected, no matter the cost. But when an injury jeopardizes all she’s sacrificed for, Allie returns to her summer home to heal and recover. But the memories she’s tried to forget rush in and threaten to take her under.

As a Coast Guard rescue swimmer, Hudson Ellis knows that hesitation can mean the difference between life and death. He’s always prided himself on being in the right place at the right time, especially when it came to Allie Rousseau…until the night he left for basic. After the biggest regret of his life, the secrets he keeps mean he can never be with the one woman he wants more than his next breath.

When Hudson’s niece shows up on Allie’s doorstep, desperate to find her birth mother, Allie finds herself in an unimaginable position. Allie and Hudson’s past and present might be endlessly complicated. The thread that tied them to each other all those years ago may have unraveled, but the truth could pull them back together, or drive them apart forever.

Aside from Variation, Yarros has several adaptations in the works, including Fourth Wing, a Netflix film adaptation of her novel In the Likely Event, and another film adaptation at Amazon MGM for The Last Letter.

With Romantasy adaptations on the rise, it’s not surprising to hear that Yarros’ novels are getting optioned left, right, and center. Here’s hoping the adaptations are as engaging as the promise of more complicated love stories on screen.