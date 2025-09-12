Vicious: Dakota Fanning, Bryan Bertino horror film features strong bloody violence

Dakota Fanning (The Watchers) and The Strangers director Bryan Bertino have teamed up for a horror movie called Vicious , which is coming our way from Paramount Pictures, and we recently found out when we’re going to have the chance to watch the movie. It was originally scheduled to reach theatres August 8th, then it was pushed up to February 28th, and then it was pulled off of Paramount’s release schedule completely. A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Vicious is going to have its world premiere screening at Fantastic Fest this month, and along with that announcement came the confirmation that the film will be receiving a digital and Paramount+ streaming release on October 10th. Now, the Motion Picture Association ratings board has let it be known that they’ve given the film an R rating for strong bloody violence, some grisly images, and language .

Scripted by Bertino, Vicious sees Fanning taking on the role of a young woman who is left a strange present by a late-night visitor, and quickly realizes she is fighting for her life after slipping down a disturbing rabbit hole contained inside the gift. Here’s another synopsis: When Polly (Dakota Fanning) receives a mysterious Box from an unexpected late-night visitor, it comes with a simple instruction: place three things inside: something you need, something you hate, and something you love. What begins as a strange ritual quickly unravels into a waking nightmare. Trapped in a terrifying world where reality bends and memory betrays, Polly must navigate a series of impossible choices. As time slips away, she’s forced to confront the darkness not just around her, but within her—before it consumes everything and everyone she’s ever known.

Fanning is joined in the cast by Devyn Nekoda (Scream VI), Mary McCormack (The West Wing), Rachel Blanchard (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Kathryn Hunter (Poor Things), Klea Scott (Millennium), and Emily Mitchell (Ordinary Angels).

An Atlas Independent production, the film was produced by Richard Suckle and Bertino, with Melinda Whitaker serving as executive producer with Shane Boucher.

Bertino made his feature directorial debut with the 2008 horror film The Strangers and has since followed that up with three more horror films: 2014’s Mockingbird, which he co-wrote with Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, 2016’s The Monster, and 2020’s The Dark and the Wicked. He also wrote the initial screenplay for The Strangers: Prey at Night, which got a rewrite from Ben Ketai and ended up being directed by Johannes Roberts. While Bertino focuses on Vicious, the Strangers franchise is continuing on without him with a trilogy that was directed by Renny Harlin.

What do you think of the reasons given for Vicious‘s R rating? Are you looking forward to seeing this Bertino / Fanning team-up? Let us know by leaving a comment below.