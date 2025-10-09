Horror Movie Interviews

Vicious: Dakota Fanning and Bryan Bertino discuss their new horror film

By
Posted 12 minutes ago
JoBlo's own Mike Holtz sat down for interviews with Vicious star Dakota Fanning and writer/director Bryan BertinoJoBlo's own Mike Holtz sat down for interviews with Vicious star Dakota Fanning and writer/director Bryan Bertino

Dakota Fanning (The Watchers) and The Strangers director Bryan Bertino have teamed up for a horror movie called Vicious, which is coming our way from Paramount Pictures. The movie bounced around the release schedule a little bit; it was originally scheduled to reach theatres on August 8th, then it was pushed up to February 28th, and then it was pulled off of Paramount’s release schedule completely. Now, the film is set to receive a digital and Paramount+ streaming release on October 10th – and in anticipation of that release, JoBlo’s own Mike Holtz had the chance to sit down for interviews with both Fanning and Bertino! You can check them out in the embed above.

Holtz also saw the movie when it played at Fantastic Fest, and you can read his review at THIS LINK.

Scripted by Bertino, Vicious sees Fanning taking on the role of a young woman who is left a strange present by a late-night visitor, and quickly realizes she is fighting for her life after slipping down a disturbing rabbit hole contained inside the gift. Here’s another synopsis: When Polly (Dakota Fanning) receives a mysterious Box from an unexpected late-night visitor, it comes with a simple instruction: place three things inside: something you need, something you hate, and something you love. What begins as a strange ritual quickly unravels into a waking nightmare. Trapped in a terrifying world where reality bends and memory betrays, Polly must navigate a series of impossible choices. As time slips away, she’s forced to confront the darkness not just around her, but within her—before it consumes everything and everyone she’s ever known.

Fanning is joined in the cast by Devyn Nekoda (Scream VI), Mary McCormack (The West Wing), Rachel Blanchard (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Kathryn Hunter (Poor Things), Klea Scott (Millennium), and Emily Mitchell (Ordinary Angels).

An Atlas Independent production, the film was produced by Richard Suckle and Bertino, with Melinda Whitaker serving as executive producer with Shane Boucher.

Bertino made his feature directorial debut with the 2008 horror film The Strangers and has since followed that up with three more horror films: 2014’s Mockingbird, which he co-wrote with Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail2016’s The Monster, and 2020’s The Dark and the Wicked. He also wrote the initial screenplay for The Strangers: Prey at Night, which got a rewrite from Ben Ketai and ended up being directed by Johannes Roberts. While Bertino focuses on Vicious, the Strangers franchise is continuing on without him with a trilogy that was directed by Renny Harlin.

Vicious has been rated R for strong bloody violence, some grisly images, and language.

Are you looking forward to Vicious? Check out our interviews with Fanning and Bertino, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Vicious

