Mattel Films finally pulls the lever on a live-action View-Master movie inspired by the iconic toy

Wait! What year is it? After finding tremendous success with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Mattel Films is partnering with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Escape Artists to pull the lever on a live-action View-Master movie inspired by the iconic toy. The device, which displays 3-D pictures inserted onto a rotating disc, gives viewers a window to other worlds, distant locations, animal habitats, famous cartoon landscapes, and anything your imagination can think of.

According to Mattel’s official press release for its View-Master film, View-Master has entertained children and adults since its introduction in 1939. The stereoscopic viewing device has been a popular childhood staple for generations and has taken its fans all over the world with its 3-D image reels, creating worlds of imagination and storytelling for every adventure seeker at heart.

“View-Master has inspired generations to embark on boundless adventures, offering a treasure trove of storytelling possibilities for this film,” said Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Films. “We’re thrilled to work with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Escape Artists’ Todd Black to bring this Mattel franchise to life. Their creative and filmmaking expertise sets the stage to introduce a modern take on this beloved toy to audiences everywhere.”

“View-Master has long been a window to the wonders of the world, sparking imagination in kids and adults alike,” said Todd Black, Producer for Escape Artists. “Teaming up with Robbie Brenner and Mattel Films gives us the chance to honor that legacy while creating an entirely new adventure for today’s audience. We can’t wait to bring this treasured toy’s sense of exploration to the big screen.”

I feel old. I’m sitting here looking at View-Master designs throughout the years, and it’s wild how much the toy has changed since I played with one in the 1980s. I remember National Geographic, Sesame Street, Disney, and Nickelodeon slides. You needed to hold the View-Master up to a light source to enjoy the full benefits, but man, those images looked good. Oh, and that satisfying “click” of the orange lever. Delicious.

What do you think Mattel’s View-Master movie is about? I bet the plot revolves around an enchanted View-Master that takes a group of kids (and maybe one or two hapless adults) into the pictures they view through the device. Get Jason Momoa or Jack Black on the line! Cut the check, Sony! Are you excited about Mattel’s View-Master movie? Let us know in the comments section below.