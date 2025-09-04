Movie News

Violent Night 2: Joe Pantoliano & Jared Harris join David Harbour in the action sequel

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Violent Night 2, Jared Harris, Joe PantolianoViolent Night 2, Jared Harris, Joe Pantoliano

Deadline reports that Joe Pantoliano (Bad Boys for Life) and Jared Harris (House of Dynamite) will join David Harbour in Violent Night 2. This comes just a week after it was announced that Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars) would be joining the cast as well.

Unfortunately, there are no details on who Pantoliano and Harris will be playing, but they’re always a welcome addition to any cast. Tommy Wirkola has returned to direct the sequel from a screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Related
Violent Night 2 adds Daniela Melchior and Kristen Bell to the cast

In true sequel fashion, Casey and Miller teased late last year that the next installment would be bigger than the first. “The Violent Night movies are not as big budget as the Sonic movies, but we still want this one to feel bigger than the first one,” Miller said. “And you don’t want Santa just trapped in a mansion again.” Miller also teased that while the first one “lived in a Die Hard space,” the sequel will try to bring in “a little Western influence.

Casey added, “Santa’s gonna take his shirt off even more in this one. We know what the people want. We know people are hungry for more of his Viking backstory. David is especially excited about that stuff.

Violent Night follows a team of mercenaries who break into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve and take everyone inside hostage, but the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

As far as what the sequel will bring, it’s too early to say, but there’s been a lot of talk about Mrs. Claus needing to be brought into the action for the sequel, with Charlize Theron and Noomi Rapace being mentioned as contenders for the role. “My dream, she’ll never do it, but my dream would be Charlize Theron,” Harbour said. “I feel like she’s such a badass, I remember her in those (Atomic Blonde) fight scenes being so incredible. That would be my dream casting, but whoever plays it, if it happens, is going to be wonderful.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,141 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Violent Night News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Is Marvel’s Decline Fixable?

Posted 4 weeks ago
Is the MCU ever going to reach its former heights or has the general public simply moved on from Comic Book Films?

Top Celebrity Stories!