Leo Woodall to lead Netflix’s limited series adaptation of Vladimir alongside Rachel Weisz

Things are about to get steamy for Leo Woodall (One Day, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy), who will lead Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of Julia May Jonas’ novel Vladimir. Woodall will play the titular character opposite Rachel Weisz (The Mummy, Dead Ringers), and the setup sounds hot!

The 8-episode limited series focuses on a woman (Weisz) whose life unravels when she becomes obsessed with her dashing new colleague (Woodall), when obsession turns the woman’s desire to eleven, sexy secrets and dark humor follow her steps into fantasy.

Here’s a synopsis for Julia May Jonas’ novel Vladimir, courtesy of Amazon:

“When I was a child, I loved old men, and I could tell that they also loved me.”

And so we are introduced to our deliciously incisive narrator: a popular English professor whose charismatic husband at the same small liberal arts college is under investigation for his inappropriate relationships with his former students. The couple have long had a mutual understanding when it comes to their extra-marital pursuits, but with these new allegations, life has become far less comfortable for them both. And when our narrator becomes increasingly infatuated with Vladimir, a celebrated, married young novelist who’s just arrived on campus, their tinder box world comes dangerously close to exploding.

With this bold, edgy, and uncommonly assured debut, author Julia May Jonas takes us into charged territory, where the boundaries of morality bump up against the impulses of the human heart. Propulsive, darkly funny, and wildly entertaining, Vladimir perfectly captures the personal and political minefield of our current moment, exposing the nuances and the grey area between power and desire.

Leo Woodall recently played Edward Brooks in the Apple TV+ drama series Prime Target. In the show, a post-graduate mathematics student (Woodall) discovers an effort to destroy his work in finding a pattern in prime numbers that would allow him to access every computer in the world. Woodall also stars in the upcoming historical drama Nuremberg, based on the book ‘The Nazi and the Psychiatrist’ by Jack El-Hai. You can also catch him playing Jack in Season 2 of Mike White’s The White Lotus.

