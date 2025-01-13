The numbers don’t add up for Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell in the trailer for the Apple TV+ thriller series Prime Target

Math has never been my strong suit. However, a TV series about numbers that don’t add up and then lead to conspiracies, action, and surprises? Sign me up! Today, Apple TV+ is excited to share a trailer for Prime Target, an eight-episode series starring SAG Award winner Leo Woodall (The White Lotus, Nomad, Citadel) and Quintessa Swindell (Black Adam, Voyagers, Master Gardner).

Premiering on Apple TV+ with a two-episode launch on January 22, Prime Target “features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Woodall), who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon, he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behaviour. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.”

Stephen Rea (The Crying Game), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Martha Plimpton (The Goonies), Sidse Babett Knudsen (Borgen), Jason Flemyng (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Ali Suliman (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Fra Fee (Rebel Moon), and Joseph Mydell (Conclave) star alongside Woodall and Swinton.

Created by Steve Thompson (Sherlock), today’s Prime Target trailer finds Edward Brooks (Woodall) investigating prime numbers, hoping to find an answer to why they sometimes don’t add up. He suspects that numbers can lie, and others know this secret. As Brooks pulls on the thread, even though his college professor warns him to drop his research, he uncovers a conspiracy that makes him a target of shadowy government agents, high-ranking officials, and people willing to kill to keep the public in the dark. Trying to help him survive is Taylah Sanders, a quick-thinking NSA agent in over her head.

I’m not going to lie. Prime Target looks like my kind of s**t. I enjoy a solid conspiracy thriller as much as the next person, and after watching The Recruit and The Night Agent, I’m ready for more action-packed nonsense on my TV.

What do you think about today’s Prime Target trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.