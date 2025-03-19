Vought Rising: Amazon’s The Boys prequel series casts Euphoria star Elizabeth Posey and Blue Bloods alum Will Hochman

Amazon and Sony Television’s The Boys will end with its fifth and final season, but the lawless antics of “heroes” from Vought International are far from over. Vought Rising, a prequel series for The Boys, is ready to reveal more as Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria, Heels) and Will Hochman (Blue Bloods, The Greatest Beer Run Ever) join the cast in lead roles. While both parts are undisclosed, the prequel is one step closer to eventually spilling blood on Prime Video.

Elizabeth Posey and Will Hochman join Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, who executive produce the series while reprising their roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively. Paul Grellong joins the production as an executive producer and showrunner for the series developed by Eric Kripke.

According to Kripke and Grellong, Vought Rising is “a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.”

Kripke announced Vought Rising during a panel at the 2024 version of San Diego Comic-Con. Following the reveal, Deadline posted the following background for Soldier Boy and Stormfront: “Ackles’ Soldier Boy and Aya Cash’s Stormfront have similar origin stories. Soldier Boy is the first American non-aging Supe, created by Frederick Vought during World War II. Stormfront was Frederick Vought’s first successful test subject for Compound V and she married him before they moved to the U.S.”

Vought Rising is another spin-off of The Boys after The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Gen V. Amazon struck gold when it launched The Boys on Prime Video. The Boys brings superhero satire to absurd levels of cleverness and violence, giving audiences a warped vision of how absolute power can corrupt absolutely. The Boys became an overnight hit for Prime Video, quickly dominating viewership charts while offering subscribers a bloody good time with humor, over-the-top gore, and villains you love to hate. While The Boys ends with its fifth and final season, Vought Rising is gearing up to carry the torch.

Are you excited about Elizabeth Posey and Will Hochman joining the cast of Amazon and Sony Television's Vought Rising?