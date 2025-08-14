Vought Rising: New images for The Boys prequel series give us the first-look at Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy & more

Production on Vought Rising recently kicked off, and Prime Video has revealed a handful of first-look images at The Boys prequel series. The images showcase the superhero costumes of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Mason Dye as Bombsight, Will Hochman as Torpedo, and Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel.

Check out the new Vought Rising images below!

Vought Rising has been described as a “ twisted murder mystery ” set in the 1950s. Paul Grellong will serve as showrunner and will also executive produce alongside The Boys creator Eric Kripke.

The cast includes Aya Cash, who will be reprising her role as Stormfront. Jorden Myrie, Nicolò Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J. Smith will also appear.

Our next helping from the universe of The Boys will be the second season of Gen V, which follows a group of young heroes attending Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. The first three episodes of the new season will premiere on Prime Video on September 17.

Here’s the synopsis for Gen V: “ Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories? “