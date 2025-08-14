TV News

Vought Rising: New images for The Boys prequel series give us the first-look at Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy & more

By
Posted 20 minutes ago
Vought Rising, first look imagesVought Rising, first look images

Production on Vought Rising recently kicked off, and Prime Video has revealed a handful of first-look images at The Boys prequel series. The images showcase the superhero costumes of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Mason Dye as Bombsight, Will Hochman as Torpedo, and Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel.

Check out the new Vought Rising images below!

Vought Rising, Jensen Ackles
Vought Rising, Mason Dye
Vought Rising, Will Hochman
Elizabeth Posey, Vought Rising

Vought Rising has been described as a “twisted murder mystery” set in the 1950s. Paul Grellong will serve as showrunner and will also executive produce alongside The Boys creator Eric Kripke.

The cast includes Aya Cash, who will be reprising her role as Stormfront. Jorden Myrie, Nicolò Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J. Smith will also appear.

Our next helping from the universe of The Boys will be the second season of Gen V, which follows a group of young heroes attending Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. The first three episodes of the new season will premiere on Prime Video on September 17.

Here’s the synopsis for Gen V: “Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Production on the fifth and final season of The Boys recently wrapped up, but we don’t know exactly when it will drop, only that it will debut sometime next year. In a post on social media, Antony Starr bid farewell to Homelander and paid tribute to Kripke. “This complicated character allowed the space and range to discover and push boundaries in a way I never expected and I will always be grateful for this experience,” Starr wrote. “And of course huge gratitude to my co-parent with this twisted gem of a character [Eric Kripke]. We created a monster, sir. And I will miss him, and you. Til we roll out the last season. When I’ll see you. But this creative chapter is closed, and I’ll miss it, brother.

Source: Variety
Tags: , , ,

