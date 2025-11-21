Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery gets a gallery of character posters for the latest whodunit from Rian Johnson

Before Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery opens in theaters on November 26 and begins streaming on Netflix on December 12, the latest star-studded whodunit is raising eyebrows with a gallery of character posters for the anticipated mystery.

The new Wake Up Dead Man posters feature the film’s A-list cast members inside a church confessional booth, each contemplating the nature of the crime presented to them. All members of the cast look equally suspicious, giving us reason to doubt their motivations, whereabouts, and level of guilt. The only one not inside a confessional is the film’s intrepid lead detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who looks stylish in a long brown coat and fedora while traipsing through a graveyard.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, courtesy of Netflix:

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery opus. When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it’s clear that all is not well in the pews. Wicks’s modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq. (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny). After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic. Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and assembles another all-star, award-winning cast.

What do you think about the new character posters for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery? Who do you suspect committed the crime? Did you hear that Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig plan to continue making Knives Out movies, now that Johnson’s contractual obligations to Netflix have been fulfilled? Let us know in the comments section below.

