Warwick Davis credits Val Kilmer for getting him through making Willow

The loss of Val Kilmer earlier this year was a tough one for a lot of movie fans. And it was also rough on a number of those who worked with him, with tributes pouring in from Tom Cruise to Michael Mann to so many more. Working with Kilmer seemed like a wholly unique experience, one that could be – and now never will be – matched. Joining in on the tributes now is Willow co-star Warwick Davis, who credits Val Kilmer for helping him survive the production of the beloved fantasy movie.

Warwick Davis recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Val Kilmer, who played Madmartigan in Willow (a role we think is one of his best). “He’s really the reason I got through the making of the film Willow. Because if ever I was tired, exhausted, fed up, cold, he’d say, ‘Come on, keep going!’ And he’d be the kind of leader of the army, keeping us going. He was a beautiful man.” Davis added, “I always like to tell the world how great he was, because I often think the media gave the wrong impression of who he was as a person. He was a very warm, generous, kind-hearted person.”

Val Kilmer was one of the most diverse actors of his generation, playing someone like Madmartigan in Willow almost squarely between giving a hilarious turn in Top Secret! and going full Lizard King in The Doors. And who else could play Doc Holliday and Batman within the span of two years? A chameleon like nearly no other, Kilmer remains a sheerly captivating presence that we’re lucky to go back and watch over and over.

As for Willow, the movie was given a TV follow-up courtesy of Disney+ but Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigan due to ongoing health issues. Even still, his son Jack did provide the voice for the character in some episodes, another fitting tribute, however premature.

