George Lucas and Ron Howard’s fantasy epic Willow gets a 4K UHD Blu-ray release for the first time this December

George Lucas and Ron Howard’s legendary fantasy epic Willow is ready to cast a spell and protect the child on 4K HD Blu-ray for the first time beginning on December 10. This glorious presentation of the beloved film arrives as a 4K UHD Blu-ray SteelBook, making it a fine addition to any physical media collection. If you’ve moved on from collecting discs, Willow is coming to digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Here’s the official synopsis for Willow courtesy of today’s official press release:

From legendary filmmakers George Lucas and Ron Howard comes Willow, a timeless fantasy tale where heroes come in all sizes. When Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) finds an abandoned baby girl, he learns she is destined to end the reign of wicked Queen Bavmorda. Willow teams up with a rogue swordsman (Val Kilmer) to protect the child against the darkness. It’s the ultimate story of good versus evil — with magic and danger.

The Willow 4K HD Blu-ray Steelbook has beautiful cover art featuring characters from the pure-hearted adventure with warriors, witches, and warlocks. The two-disc set also has picturesque interior art of Willow and his people toiling in a nearby field.

Willow stars Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood, Val Kilmer as the brash Madmartigan, Joanne Whalley as Sorsha, Billy Barty as High Aldwin, and Jean Marsh as the evil Queen Bavmorda.

’80s fantasy cinema fans always save a spot at the Great Table for Willow. This timeless tale stands proudly alongside films like The Dark Crystal, Legend, The Neverending Story, Labyrinth, Time Bandits, Return to Oz, The Last Unicorn, and more. If you grew up in the ’80s, Willow was a crowned jewel of your VHS collection, its presentation marred by repeat viewings.

I’ve seen Willow more times than I can count, but to prove how influential this film was at its release, I still recall it playing on TV when I was in daycare. I can see it clear as day right now; the TV with its dull color settings playing beside a plate of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and a bowl of Cheddar Goldfish. Ah, memories.

