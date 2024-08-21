We Bury the Dead images feature Daisy Ridley, corpses, and an axe

Images give the first look at We Bury the Dead, a survival thriller directed by Zak Hilditch and starring Daisy Ridley

Back in October, we heard that Star Wars sequel trilogy star Daisy Ridley (who is set to return to the Star Wars universe for another film that is meant to launch “the next chapter” of the franchise) had signed on to star in We Bury the Dead , a survival thriller from Zak Hilditch, the director of the Stephen King adaptation 1922 (which featured an incredible performance from star Thomas Jane). That film has since made its way through production and will be having its world premiere soon, as well as a special preview event at Australia’s Adelaide Film Festival in November – so, in anticipation of those events, Variety was able to get their hands on a batch of first look images! You can check them out in this article.

Scripted by Hilditch, We Bury the Dead is said to be “a story about grief, loss, and the undead.” Ridley takes on the role of Ava, a desperate woman whose husband is missing in the aftermath of a catastrophic military experiment. Hoping to find him alive, Ava joins a “body retrieval unit,” but her search takes a chilling turn when the corpses she’s burying start showing signs of life .

Ridley is joined in the cast by Brenton Thwaites (Titans) and Mark Coles Smith (Mystery Road: Origin).

The project was fully financed by Screen Australia, Screenwest, Lotterywest, the WA Regional Screen Fund, and Gramercy Park Media. We Bury the Dead is being produced by Kelvin Munro and Grant Sputore of The Penguin Empire, as well as Ross Dinerstein of Campfire Studios and Joshua Harris and Mark Fasano of Gramercy Park Media. Nathan Klingher and Ford Corbett are executive producing.

When We Bury the Dead was first announced, Sputore provided the following statement: “ We’re thrilled to join forces with Zak and Campfire on this project. Zak is uniquely gifted when it comes to making movies that are just as moving as they are terrifying. Bringing one of his projects to our home state of Western Australia is especially exciting. “

Hilditch had this to say: “ Having Daisy play the role of Ava is an absolute dream come true. She embodies the perfect mix of vulnerability, grit, and determination that Ava exudes throughout the film. “

Does We Bury the Dead sound interesting to you? Take a look at the images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.