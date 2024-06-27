Welcome to Derry: It prequel series adds 10 to the cast

Currently filming It prequel series Welcome to Derry has added 10 actors to its known cast list, which includes Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise

The upcoming TV series Welcome to Derry , which will serve as a prequel to Warner Bros’ two-part adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel It (pick up a copy HERE), was originally meant to be a Max streaming service, but we recently learned that it will be airing on HBO as well. The show went into production in Port Hope, Ontario earlier this year, aiming for a 2025 premiere – and Deadline has just revealed the names of ten more actors who are in the Welcome to Derry cast! They are Alixandra Fuchs (Hatfields & McCoys), Kimberly Guerrero (The English), Dorian Grey (Star Trek: Discovery), Thomas Mitchell (Gangland Undercover), BJ Harrison (Family Law), Peter Outerbridge (Saw VI), Shane Marriott (Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent), Chad Rook (Billy the Kid), Joshua Odjick (Little Bird) and Morningstar Angeline (Westworld). Details on the roles these actors are playing are being kept under wraps, but Deadline was able to confirm that they’re all playing recurring characters.

Brad Caleb Kane (Tokyo Vice) and Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman), who was a co-producer on It: Chapter Two, are the showrunners on Welcome to Derry. The show is being executive produced by Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, the sibling director/producer duo that was behind the two It movies, through their production company Double Dream. Kane and Fuchs are also executive producing, as are Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin. The series is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television.

Fuchs has written the script for the first episode, working from a story he crafted with the Muschiettis.

The actors listed above join previously announced cast members Taylour Paige (Zola), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), James Remar (Dexter), Madeleine Stowe (Revenge), and Stephen Rider (Daredevil)… and no, we don’t know anything about their characters, either. But we do know that Bill Skarsgård is on board to reprise the role of Pennywise the clown.

Stephen King had this to say about the series: “ I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around! “ The Muschiettis added, “ As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s It until the thick paperback fell to pieces. It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror. “

Are you looking forward to Welcome to Derry? What do you think of the cast that has been assembled? Let us know by leaving a comment below.