Dacre Montgomery and Vicky Krieps star in ghost story Went Up the Hill

The ghost story Went Up the Hill, starring Dacre Montgomery and Vicky Krieps, is coming to theatres next summer

By
Went Up the Hill Dacre Montgomery Vicky Krieps

A specific release date has not yet been announced for the film, but The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the news that Greenwich Entertainment has picked up the North American distribution rights to the psychological drama/ghost story Went Up the Hill, which stars Dacre Montgomery of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things and Vicky Krieps of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread and M. Night Shyamalan’s Old. Went Up the Hill will receive a theatrical release sometime next summer.

Written and directed by Samuel Van Grinsven, who previously made the 2019 thriller Sequin in a Blue Room, Went Up the Hill sees Montgomery taking on the role of Jack, a man abandoned as a child who travels to remote New Zealand to attend the funeral of his estranged mother Elizabeth. There he meets her widow, Jill (Krieps), whose relationship with his mother was less than peaceful. Over a series of nights, the ghost of Elizabeth returns to possess Jack and Jill in turn, using each of their bodies to speak to the other. Caught in a life-threatening nocturnal dance, Jack and Jill must find a way to relinquish Elizabeth’s hold before she pushes them to the edge.

Went Up the Hill premiered at the Toronto Film Festival a few months ago. The Hollywood Reporter article notes that their reviewer Caryn James said the “elliptical, poetic, technically stunning film is a ghost story that rarely does more than nod at horror tropes. The film pointedly uses that ghost as a means of exploring grief, abandonment and the emotional chaos the dead woman caused even while she was still alive.

The writer/director provided the following statement: “Following our beautiful launch in Toronto, it’s a thrill that Greenwich will now bring Went Up The Hill to cinemas. I cannot wait for U.S. audiences to see both Vicky and Dacre’s haunting performances in these truly unique roles.

Went Up the Hill was produced by Vicky Pope, Samantha Jennings, and Kristina Ceyton. The production companies were POP Film and Causeway Films.

Are you interested in Went Up the Hill? Share your thoughts on this Dacre Montgomery / Vicky Krieps ghost story by leaving a comment below. This is the second Dacre Montgomery project we’ve covered today, as Montgomery is also set to star in the Gus Van Sant film Dead Man’s Wire with Bill Skarsgård.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The free movies released through the JoBlo TV YouTube channel this week are Buoyancy, The Alpha Test, and The Man from Kathmandu
JoBlo TV roundup: This week’s free movies are Buoyancy, The Alpha Test, and The Man from Kathmandu
Showrunner Clyde Phillips shares info on Dexter: Original Sin, including the fact that it tells stories in separate timelines
Dexter: Original Sin tells stories in two timelines, is packed with Easter eggs
The ghost story Went Up the Hill, starring Dacre Montgomery and Vicky Krieps, is coming to theatres next summer
Dacre Montgomery and Vicky Krieps star in ghost story Went Up the Hill
A teaser trailer has been unveiled for the Return of the Living Dead reboot, which is coming to theatres next Christmas
Return of the Living Dead reboot teaser trailer promises a Christmas 2025 release
View All

About the Author

16486 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Dacre Montgomery News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles