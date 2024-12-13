Dacre Montgomery and Vicky Krieps star in ghost story Went Up the Hill

A specific release date has not yet been announced for the film, but The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the news that Greenwich Entertainment has picked up the North American distribution rights to the psychological drama/ghost story Went Up the Hill , which stars Dacre Montgomery of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things and Vicky Krieps of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread and M. Night Shyamalan’s Old. Went Up the Hill will receive a theatrical release sometime next summer.

Written and directed by Samuel Van Grinsven, who previously made the 2019 thriller Sequin in a Blue Room, Went Up the Hill sees Montgomery taking on the role of Jack, a man abandoned as a child who travels to remote New Zealand to attend the funeral of his estranged mother Elizabeth. There he meets her widow, Jill (Krieps), whose relationship with his mother was less than peaceful. Over a series of nights, the ghost of Elizabeth returns to possess Jack and Jill in turn, using each of their bodies to speak to the other. Caught in a life-threatening nocturnal dance, Jack and Jill must find a way to relinquish Elizabeth’s hold before she pushes them to the edge.

Went Up the Hill premiered at the Toronto Film Festival a few months ago. The Hollywood Reporter article notes that their reviewer Caryn James said the “ elliptical, poetic, technically stunning film is a ghost story that rarely does more than nod at horror tropes. The film pointedly uses that ghost as a means of exploring grief, abandonment and the emotional chaos the dead woman caused even while she was still alive. “

The writer/director provided the following statement: “ Following our beautiful launch in Toronto, it’s a thrill that Greenwich will now bring Went Up The Hill to cinemas. I cannot wait for U.S. audiences to see both Vicky and Dacre’s haunting performances in these truly unique roles. “

Went Up the Hill was produced by Vicky Pope, Samantha Jennings, and Kristina Ceyton. The production companies were POP Film and Causeway Films.

Are you interested in Went Up the Hill? Share your thoughts on this Dacre Montgomery / Vicky Krieps ghost story by leaving a comment below. This is the second Dacre Montgomery project we’ve covered today, as Montgomery is also set to star in the Gus Van Sant film Dead Man’s Wire with Bill Skarsgård.