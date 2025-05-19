Dafne Keen stars in the horror film, Whistle, from Shudder and Independent Film Company

Dafne Keen is following up her appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine with a couple new horror thrillers. She will be appearing in the directorial debut of Jay Hernandez, in which he also wrote with Jason Bourque and Nancy Isaak, for Night Comes. Night Comes is being brought to audiences by Impossible Dream Entertainment and Big Picture Cinema Group. Keen is also set to appear in the film, Whistle, which comes from the director of The Nun — Corin Hardy. Shudder and Independent Film Company have recently announced that they have acquired the film for distrubution.

Whistle is written by Owen Egerton. The is adapted from his own short story, and stars Keen (Deadpool & Wolverine), Sophie Nélisse (Yellowjackets), Sky Yang (Rebel Moon), Percy Hynes White (My Old Ass) and Nick Frost (How to Train Your Dragon). The official plot description reads, “In WHISTLE, a misfit group of unwitting high school students stumble upon a cursed object, an ancient Aztec Death Whistle. They discover that blowing the whistle and the terrifying sound it emits will summon their future deaths to hunt them down. As the body count rises, the friends investigate the origins of the deadly artifact in a desperate effort to stop the horrifying chain of events that they have set in motion.” Producers on the film include David Gross and Jesse Shapira for No Trace Camping, and Macdara Kelleher for Wild Atlantic Pictures.

Hardy said in a statement, “WHISTLE is made with the same heart-on-sleeve, disenfranchised-teen-spirit found in my favorite genre movies that I grew up watching. I was drawn to the mysterious mythology surrounding the ‘Death Whistle’ and how it presented me with the opportunity to create a variety of cinematic, imaginative and terrifying deaths. This film is built for the big screen experience, so I can’t wait for audiences to blow the WHISTLE with Independent Film Company and Shudder in cinemas!”

Adam Koehler, the Director of Acquisitions and Productions who secured the deal with IFC and Shudder on behalf of the filmmakers, stated, “Corin Hardy is a master of his craft and we’re overjoyed to be bringing this horrifying vision to audiences across the country. With WHISTLE, he’s created a vicious and bloody treat that will stand tall among the best and scariest horror films in recent box office history.” A first look at the film has also been released and can be seen below.