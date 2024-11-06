Night Comes first look image shows Dafne Keen, Samantha Lorraine in Jay Hernandez horror thriller

Earlier this year, it was announced that actor Jay Hernandez, whose credits include Magnum P.I., Hostel, and Suicide Squad, would be making his feature directorial debut with with the survival horror thriller Night Comes , working from a screenplay he wrote with Jason Bourque and Nancy Isaak. The film stars Dafne Keen (Deadpool & Wolverine, Logan, Star Wars: The Acolyte) and Samantha Lorraine (Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, The Walking Dead) – and now an image from the Night Comes production has been unveiled, giving us our first look at the characters played by Keen and Lorraine. That image can be found at the bottom of this article.

Coming our way from Impossible Dream Entertainment and the production and financing outfit Big Picture Cinema Group, Night Comes will unfold against the backdrop of a cataclysmic event that threatens to engulf humanity. Two sisters manage to escape the horror only find themselves thrust into a perilous struggle for survival, tasked with a mission that holds the fate of mankind in the balance. Drawing inspiration from genre-defining classics like Birdbox and The Descent, Night Comes promises to deliver a spine-chilling, edge-of-your-seat experience that will leave audiences breathless. Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games, Bad Boys for Life, Vikings) is also in the cast.

Impossible Dream Entertainment partners Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick are producing the film alongside Big Picture Cinema Group partners Jayce Barreiro and Jacky Lai. Hernandez and Keen serve as executive producers with Jared Zhang, Graem Luis, Jason Bourque, Joseph Tuck, Steve Read, and Matthew Chow. Big Picture Cinema Group is co-financing the movie with Versatile Media. The Exchange is handling worldwide sales and will be introducing the project to global distributors at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

Hernandez previously told Deadline, “ With Night Comes we have a chance to do two unique things simultaneously. We have a visually stunning exploration of genre, with edge of your seat action coupled with what I see to be a character study in a world where rules, gender roles and order no longer exist. And it’s a journey into how these two young women define sisterhood. “

Barriero said, “ From the first minute we read it, we were captivated by the world Night Comes brings people into, and the potential of a film so relentless and action-packed for its genre. Jay has such an amazing vision for this movie and Dafne and Samantha are the perfect duo to bring this to life in memorable, eventized fashion. “

Are you interested in Night Comes? Take a look at the image of Dafne Keen and Samantha Lorraine in character, then let us know by leaving a comment.