Ryan Reynolds praises Dafne Keen’s X-23 as the light shining on the “big beating heart” of Deadpool & Wolverine

It’s been two weeks since Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine slashed its way into theaters, giving Marvel zombies a much-needed jolt to the nether regions with absurd action, cameos, and surprises. It’s Spoiler City on social media now, and avoiding many of the movie’s “big pops” is tricky. Ryan Reynolds is happy to share some of his favorite memories from making the money-printing film, including the return of Dafne Keen’s Laura Kinney, aka X-23.

“When Dafne Keen shows up in #DeadpoolAndWolverine she shines her light toward the big beating heart of the movie. Dafne and Hugh standing next to each other is a pinch me moment. It stands on the shoulders of the LOGAN film which is both a masterpiece and a giant,” Reynolds wrote on social media. The post includes multiple images of Keen entering “Berzerker Mode” as she fights alongside other heroes of Fox’s retired Marvelverse to help Deadpool and Wolverine return to the Merc with a Mouth’s timeline.

When Dafne Keen shows up in #DeadpoolAndWolverine she shines her light toward the big beating heart of the movie. Dafne and Hugh standing next to each other is a pinch me moment. It stands on the shoulders of the LOGAN film which is both a masterpiece and a giant.@slevydirect… pic.twitter.com/n9LjSUANnY — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 6, 2024

Keen made her Marvel debut in James Mangold’s highly regarded 2017 action drama Logan. In the film, Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Laura join forces to help rescue a group of young mutants from being abducted by scientists and used for cruel experimentation. The bond they forge throughout the emotionally charged adventure is the stuff comic book drama is made of. Audiences were brought to literal tears by the end of Logan’s journey, as the Wolverine leaves Laura with his memory and legacy. Dafne Keen’s performance in Logan was so impactful that fans immediately ran to social media to beg Marvel for an X-23 spinoff. While that didn’t happen, her character’s return in Deadpool & Wolverine is a welcomed surprise from the House of Ideas.

With Laura in the MCU, an X-23 movie is possible. Keen seems to love the role, and more of Laura can only lead to good things. Would you like to see a new Wolverine movie starring Dafne Keen as Laura Kinney, aka X-23? What other mutants would you include in the plot, if any? What was your cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine? Let us know in the comments section below.