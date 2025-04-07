If you thought The White Lotus season 3 was too slow, creator Mike White has some words for you: “If you don’t want to be edged, then get out of my bed!”

Some have complained that season 3 of The White Lotus has been slow compared to previous seasons, but creator Mike White has some choice words for those who thought so.

The pacing and the vibe… it definitely gets under their skin,” White said on the official White Lotus podcast.There was complaining about how there’s no plot. That part I find weird. It never did… part of me is just like bro, this is the vibe. I’m world-building. If you don’t want to go to bed with me then get out of my bed. I’m edging you! Enjoy the edging. If you don’t want to be edged, then get out of my bed. Do you know what I mean? Don’t be a bossy bottom. Get the f**k out of my bed. Don’t come home with me. Don’t get naked in my bed. Get the f**k out of my bed. Obviously something is going to happen.

As The White Lotus has already been renewed for a fourth season, we can look forward to more edging in future. As for what White has in mind, he wouldn’t say, only teasing, “For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels.

Our own Alex Maidy loved season 3, saying that it was “as good, if not better, than it has ever been.” He continued, “Not as laugh-out-loud funny as the first season, the new season of The White Lotus continues to mine the darkly dramatic side of secrets and lies that friends and family keep from one another for a masterful season of storytelling. If you loved the first and second seasons of The White Lotus, your jaw will drop when you watch this new season. I don’t know how Mike White continues to improve on an already brilliant series, but season three is the best yet, and I cannot wait to see how it ends.” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

Did you think The White Lotus season 3 was too slow?

Source: The White Lotus Podcast

