Why weren’t Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson in Brat Pack doc?

Brats director Andrew McCarthy has an idea of why he thinks Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson didn’t appear in the documentary.

By
milly ringwald judd nelson

As Claire said during her weekend detention, “I hate having to go along with everything my friends say.” Apparently taking a cue, Molly Ringwald – along with Judd Nelson – was one of the key members of the Brat Pack who sat out of being interviewed for Andrew McCarthy’s documentary Brats. So, where were they?

As McCarthy told Entertainment Tonight, both Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson may not have been feeling particularly bratty, at least not in the way he would have wanted. “I mean, they both are in the film in a sense that there’s a lot of clips and interviews and things. The Brat Pack is an ongoing relationship, you know what I mean? And some people are at different places in their lives to want to or not want to talk about it. I think that just informs it even more. I mean, that’s my takeaway from it.” Interestingly, the trio never all worked together on a movie, although McCarthy and Ringwald notably co-starred in Pretty in Pink (and the lesser-known Fresh Horses), McCarthy and Nelson appeared in St. Elmo’s Fire, and Ringwald and Nelson suffered through detention at Shermer High School on March 24th, 1984.

The Brat Pack label may not have been a favorite of its members, but there’s no denying the impact the group had. And while Brats is serviceable enough, missing people like Ringwald and Nelson definitely hurts the overall production. (Nelson does briefly appear via phone call but it’s kind of out of place.) Even still, McCarthy is happy that he got the likes of Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy and more for the movie, saying, “I was surprised as many people would want to speak to me [that] did, you know, because I thought the biggest challenge would be to get people to participate. I knew it was still so sort of dodgy in some people’s lives.”

Collectively, Andrew McCarthy, Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson have starred in eight unique movies within the Brat Pack universe, with the aforementioned St. Elmo’s Fire the biggest in terms of total members featured.

Have you had a chance to watch Brats yet? Would Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson interviews have benefited the doc? Give us your take below.

Source: Entertainment Tonight
Tags:
icon More Movie News
The Nice Guys, Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe says Ryan Gosling was the one person who could make him break on The Nice Guys
Deadpool & Wolverine could slice box office records to ribbons with a $200M+ opening
molly ringwald judd nelson
Why weren’t Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson in Brat Pack doc?
miles teller an officer and a gentleman
Miles Teller to star in An Officer and a Gentleman remake
View All

About the Author

1920 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Brat Pack Collection News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews

The Imaginary Review

We urge you to let go and enjoy Yoshiyuki Momose’s animated marvel, The Imaginary. It’ll make you feel like a kid again.

Load more articles