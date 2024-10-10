Advanced tickets for Wicked soar like an army of flying monkeys as the anticipated musical prepares to cast a spell on the box office

Fandango is already feeling the magic of Jon M. Chu’s Wicked as advanced ticket sales accumulate faster than a hail of asbestos in a Poppy Field. What’s wrong? Need help understanding that reference? Look it up. I’ll give you a hint. The health-related fallout caused by the original Wizard of Oz is a nightmare. Anyway, Fandango announced today that Wicked is the ticket broker’s number two first-day ticket pre-seller of 2024, only behind Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Wicked is also the best PG-rated first-day ticket pre-seller of 2024 and the third best PG-rated first-day ticket pre-seller of all time, only behind the theatrical hits of Frozen II and The Lion King (2019).

“Fan anticipation for the cinematic masterpiece Wicked is incredibly high for what is set to be a one-of-a-kind must-see theatrical event,” said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango Ticketing. “The success of the film’s first-day ticket sales is a testament to fans’ love for this iconic property, and the off-the-charts appetite to see this beloved story come to life on the big screen.”

Wicked stars Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and more.

To celebrate Wicked’s momentous first-day ticket sales, Fandango is offering fans a chance to visit Oz. Moviegoers who purchase a ticket on Fandango to Wicked will automatically be entered to win a trip to the film’s Los Angeles premiere! But wait, there’s more! When fans buy a ticket to Wicked in IMAX, they will receive an exclusive Wicked Collector’s Pin Pack, which includes a Shiz University pin and an exclusive IMAX pin.

Earlier this week (almost like they planned its launch in time for Wicked), Fandango piloted its new movie ticket membership program, Fandango FanClub. The service rewards moviegoers with savings every time they go to the movies. To celebrate the launch, Fandango is offering ticket buyers who join Fanclub a limited-time offer of two free movie tickets after a 7-day free trial, which they can use towards tickets to any movie, including Wicked. For a monthly fee of $9.99, FanClub members will receive one $10 movie ticket promo code per month, waived convenience fees on all ticket purchases, and more perks, such as early access to special bundles and offers.

Wicked comes to theaters on November 22, 2024.

