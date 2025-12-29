Wicked: For Good – When Does It Come Out On Digital?

The Wicked saga has been one of the bigger box office success stories of the last few years. The first film earned a phenomenal $474 million domestically, along with $283 million overseas, for a $758 million worldwide total. The sequel, Wicked: For Good, wasn’t quite as massive a phenomenon, grossing $331 million in North America and $172.5 million internationally, for a $503 million global haul. While some may view the drop-off between the two films as significant, given that they were released only a year apart—and that the shared production budget for both movies was relatively modest by modern tentpole standards—Universal is likely thrilled with the results. Combined, the two films have earned more than $1.25 billion worldwide.

VOD Release Strategy

Just like the first movie, Wicked: For Good is also getting a comparatively short theatrical window before hitting digital. The film will arrive on VOD six weeks after its theatrical debut, landing on Tuesday, December 30. While that may seem surprising given that the film is still in the box office top ten, Universal employed the same strategy with the first Wicked, which continued to perform strongly in theaters well into January. Given that For Good has experienced a steeper drop-off, the accelerated VOD release may actually make sense, especially with families still on holiday break and likely interested in marathoning both films back-to-back.

What’s Next for the Wicked Franchise?

Whether this truly marks the end of the Wicked franchise remains to be seen. The two films fully adapt the stage musical, meaning the core material has now been exhausted. Universal could, in theory, bring in writers to expand the universe, though the additional story elements added to the films were not widely regarded as their strongest aspects. Still, when a pair of movies generates this level of revenue, it’s hard to imagine a hit-hungry studio letting the franchise sit idle for very long.