Abigail Cowen, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Jackie Earle Haley star in graphic novel-inspired thriller Widow

Earlier this month, a thriller called Widow , based on an upcoming AMP Comics graphic novel, went into production in North Carolina – and director Don Handfield managed to assemble an impressive cast for this film. The cast is headed up by Lou Diamond Phillips (Young Guns), Jackie Earle Haley (Little Children), and Abigail Cowen (Fate: The Winx Saga). They are joined by Jason Schmidt (The Outsiders on Broadway), Nadine Velazquez (My Name Is Earl), Jose Pablo Cantillo (Mayor of Kingstown), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), Joseph Raymond Lucero (Mayans MC), and PJ Sosko (The Blacklist).

Synopsis

Handfield, who is known for producing The Founder and co-creating History’s Knightfall, wrote Widow with Joshua Malkin. The plot synopsis: Desperate and on the run with her infant son, a young mother races across empty highways and forgotten truck stops, hunted by ruthless cartel enforcers and relentless federal agents. But in the shadows between predator and prey, something far more terrifying is stirring—and nothing in this story is what it seems.”

Handfield is also producing the film for AMP Comics, alongside Lauren Vilchik of Walker Street Entertainment, Eshan Kamarsu of Tambura Pictures, and Chase McNaughton of Frigate Filmworks.

Statements

Handfield told The Hollywood Reporter, “ This is a film that weaponizes your assumptions. The less you know going in, the more devastating the experience. ” The Hollywood Reporter article notes that “ the producers tease that like recent hits such as Barbarian and Strange Darling, this feature will shift gears mid-way through in an unexpected way. “

Vilchik said that, “ What drew me to Widow is the character at its center. She’s a fully dimensional woman fighting for survival, and her choices force the audience into impossible moral territory. That complexity—and ferocity—is rare. ” Kamarsu added, “ This is a film people will be talking about—and debating—long after the credits roll. “

Widow sounds interesting to me and I’m very curious to learn more about this terrifying, stirring thing that will cause a surprising mid-way shifting of gears. I just don’t want to learn about it until I’m watching the movie. As with Barbarian and Strange Darling, I will be trying to avoid spoilers for this one.

