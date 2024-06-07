Will Smith names his four best movies; what would you choose?

Will Smith picked The Pursuit of Happyness, King Richard and more as his top movies and performances on the big screen.

Keep those hot sauces out your f*ckin’ mouth! Will Smith recently appeared on First We Feast’s interview show Hot Ones to promote this weekend’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die. And while that movie is looking to be one of the best of the series, Will Smith picked a handful of other movies that he considers his best.

After Sean Evans set up The Last Dab Xperience – a hot sauce which has a Scoville level of 2,693,000 – the host challenged Will Smith to name his Mouth Rushmore of movies, to which – in between tears – the guest obliged. “In terms of all around best movies, best performances, if I had to put four of them in a time capsule, it would be Pursuit of Happyness, the first Men in Black, it would be I Am Legend, and probably King Richard.”

Will Smith would go on to explain why Men in Black is such a favorite for him and also name a couple of other movies that didn’t make the cut. “Right behind [The Pursuit of Happyness] is the first Men in Black. The direction and cinematography and music. I think, among the most fun I’ve ever had making a movie is Bad Boys and Aladdin…just the most fun.”

It’s probably no surprise that Will Smith named two of the movies that earned him Oscar nominations as personal favorites: 2006’s The Pursuit of Happyness and 2021’s King Richard, for which he actually won Best Actor. His first Oscar nod came for 2001’s Ali, which he noted was “the hardest I’ve ever been hit on a movie set.” Oh, so that’s a bad thing…

Will Smith has more than 30 years on the big screen, so there is plenty to choose from if you were to rank his movies. What would you name as your top four?