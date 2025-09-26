William Shatner insists he’s not dead

There are so many celebrities we love that we will truly miss when they are gone. But William Shatner doesn’t want us burying him just yet, as the 94-year-old actor insists any rumors of a “medical scare” shouldn’t be blown out of proportion.

William Shatner took to Instagram following reports that he had been rushed to the hospital following an emergency. As he wrote, “I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I’m perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI!” Accompanying the text was an image of him mocked up as Mark Twain, paraphrasing the author’s famous quote, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.” (Just for clarification, the quote is an exaggeration itself, as Twain actually said, “The report of my death was an exaggeration.”)

The chatter of William Shatner’s supposed complications came via TMZ, who reported on Wednesday that he “was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency…Harry Gold, Shatner’s agent, told TMZ … The legendary actor experienced an issue with his blood sugar while at his home in Los Angeles late Wednesday afternoon and was checked out…Shatner was transported to a local hospital to get checked out and was already back home, Gold said, adding … “He’s fine.” ” While TMZ didn’t really get anything wrong there, it’s cool to see William Shatner having some fun with how quickly rumors can spread and also his own age.

Another thing we can totally respect about William Shatner is that he seems to have no interest in ever stopping working. Most recently, he had a hand in the Star Trek-centric short 765874 – Unification, voiced a role on Netflix’s Masters of the Universe and even released another album, complete with grotesque AI-generated artwork.