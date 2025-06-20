Horror Movie News

Witchboard remake directed by Chuck Russell secures an R rating for strong bloody violence & more

By
Posted 4 hours ago
The Witchboard remake, directed by The Blob '88 and Elm Street director Chuck Russell, has secured an R ratingThe Witchboard remake, directed by The Blob '88 and Elm Street director Chuck Russell, has secured an R rating

Writer/director Kevin S. Tenney’s 1986 horror classic Witchboard (watch it HERE) is getting the remake treatment couresty of director Chuck Russell, who was bringing us the likes of A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and the remake of The Blob back in the days when Witchboard was gathering its earliest fans. JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols was able to watch the remake last year (you can read his review at THIS LINK) and talk to Russell and star Madison Iseman about it (you can watch the interview HERE) – and now, we finally know when a wider audience will be able to check it out. The Witchboard remake is set to be released on August 15th – and with that date right around the corner, the Motion Picture Association ratings board has given the film an R rating for strong bloody violence, gore, language, drug content, some sexual content and brief nudity.

According to Deadline, Russell intended to go beyond the original Witchboard IP “with a deeper storyline, high intensity scares and imaginative visuals”. As such, the screenplay he wrote with Greg McKay sounds quite different from the original film. Here’s the synopsis: Emily, her fiancé Christian and a group of their friends open an organic café, refurbishing an old carriage house in New Orleans’ French Quarter. But a darkness descends over Emily when she discovers an ancient pendulum board, once used to summon spirits. Christian seeks help for Emily from occult expert Alexander Babtiste, but Babtiste has secrets of his own, knowing the fateful bloodlines that binds them all to the Witchboard. A modern coven of White Witches, a masked ball at Babtiste’s mansion, and the legacy of Naga Soth, the Queen of Witches, are all part of a dangerous game that puts Emily’s very soul at risk.

The film stars Madison Iseman of the short-lived I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series, Aaron Dominguez (Only Murders in the Building), Antonia Desplat (Shantaram), Charlie Tahan (Ozark), and Jamie Campbell Bower, who caught a lot of attention for playing the villainous Vecna in season 4 of Stranger Things.

The Witchboard remake is an A-Nation Media production, and Russell and McKay are producing the film with Kade Vu and Bernie Gewissler. Eric Schiermeyer, Sarah Buxton, John Paul Isham, and Walter Josten serve as executive producers. Although the film is set in New Orleans, it was shot in Montreal.

The original Witchboard, which is one of my all-time favorites, had two sequels that followed different characters and featured different evil spirits. The main connection between the films was the presence of a Ouija board. Russell’s Witchboard seems separate enough from the original that it might as well be considered Witchboard 4, even if it switches out a Ouija board for a pendulum board. And I’m definitely interested in seeing a Witchboard 4 that’s directed by Chuck Russell.

Are you glad to hear that the Witchboard remake has secured an R rating? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Film Ratings
