Interviews: Chuck Russell and Madison Iseman talk about the long-awaited Witchboard

Chuck Russell and Madison Iseman talk CGI Blood, the many remakes Russell has turned down, and why Witchboard intrigued them both.

Over one year since the first trailer was released, Witchboard (2024) is releasing to the world, and what better place to premiere than at Fantasia Film Festival? Because not only is this an update to an underrated 80s film, but it’s writer/director Chuck Russell’s return to the genre! After staying away for over 25 years, he’s finally dipping his toes back in. Madison Iseman on the other hand has been final girl many times before and is always a highlight in her various horror projects. So it’s exciting to see them combine forces as a bit of a mixing of the old and new guard.

I hardly ever get nervous for interviews anymore but I have a great deal of respect for both Russell, as well as Iseman, whose career I’ve followed for nearly a decade. And they clearly have a lot of love for Witchboard, wanting to provide a fun and scary film for fans. We get into why Chuck decided this would be his return to the genre, why there’s so much CGI blood, and the scariest scene of the film. While the movie didn’t entirely work for me, see it for yourself, and figure out if you want to play with the Witchboard.

WITCHBOARD (2024) plot:

Emily, her fiancé Christian, and a group of their friends are opening a café in New Orleans French Quarter, by refurbishing an old carriage house. But a darkness descends over Emily when she discovers the Witchboard, an ancient Wiccan pendulum board once used to summon spirits. Christen seeks help for Emily from occult expert Alexander Baptiste. But Baptiste has secrets of his own. A modern coven of White Witches, a masked ball at Baptiste’s mansion and the legacy of Naga Soth, the Queen of Witches are all part of a dangerous game that puts Emily’s very soul at risk.

WITCHBOARD (2024) IS CURRENTLY PLAYING FANTASIA FILM FESTIVAL. READ OUR REVIEW HERE!

