Wolf Man reactions call it an excellent, suspenseful, emotional horror film

The first reactions to Leigh Whannell and Blumhouse’s reboot of Wolf Man are now online, and they’re very positive

There’s a reboot of the classic Universal Monsters property The Wolf Man coming our way from Blumhouse Productions and The Invisible Man (2020) director Leigh Whannell, aiming for a January 17, 2025 theatrical release – and while there has been some uncertainty about this one, as fans have been underwhelmed by the glimpses we’ve seen of a Wolf Man design, the first reactions have now made their way online, and they indicate that there’s nothing to worry about. According to these reactions, Wolf Man is an excellent, suspenseful, and emotional horror film. You can read some of them in the embeds below.

The leads of this version of Wolf Man are Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, both of whom were in the 2011 film Martha Marcy May Marlene. Abbott is taking on the role of a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator . Garner is playing his wife. Sam Jaeger is also in the cast, along with child actress Matilda Firth, playing a character named Ginger: “ Female, 10 years old, white. Blake and Charlotte’s daughter. Smart, precocious, and strong. When her family decides to leave the city for a quieter life in a remote area, she faces her biggest fear, the possibility of losing one or both of her parents forever. ”

When Wolf Man was first announced in 2020, Ryan Gosling was set to star in it – and in fact, it got rolling when Gosling pitched this take on the concept of The Wolf Man to Universal, and his idea was then fleshed out into a screenplay by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, a writing duo that previously worked on Orange Is the New Black. (Blum also happens to be married to Blumhouse founder Jason Blum.) At the time, it was said the story was “believed to be set in present times and in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller Nightcrawler with an obvious supernatural twist.” The final version of the script is credited to Blum and Angelo, as well as Whannell and his wife Corbett Tuck.

Whannell first signed on to direct the film in 2020, but dropped out the following year. That’s when Gosling’s Blue Valentine and Place Beyond the Pines director Derek Cianfrance came on board. Gosling and Cianfrance both stepped away from Wolf Man early last year… and then Whannell came back. A collaboration between Blumhouse and Motel Movies, Wolf Man is being produced by Jason Blum. Gosling receives an executive producer credit alongside Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner, and Whannell.

Here are some of the first reactions to the film:

Wolf Man is not just terrifying, it packs an emotional punch. I found myself jumping out of my skin and then shedding tears. The acting is top notch and the cinematography is insane. The way the camera switches POVs provides a masterclass in horror. I loved it! #WolfManMovie pic.twitter.com/GzVIo62Bf9 — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) January 7, 2025

#WolfMan will leave you afraid of the dark! Watched this movie with my feet up on the air because I was terrified of what could grab my ankles. Just a suspenseful thrill from start to finish. Christopher Abbott is a star and I love him so much! pic.twitter.com/V6frodldjq — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) January 7, 2025

Leigh Whannell's WOLF MAN is a pulse-pounding, super fun take on classic werewolf cinema. Less is more in this effective tale of generational guilt. The "infected" Wolf Man design also works far better on-screen.



Very different, but also complimentary to The Invisible Man. pic.twitter.com/4WyMNxWTA1 — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) January 7, 2025

Wolf Man is some of the most excellent horror in recent memory. A slow transformation will sicken you, but it tells a story that packs a familial punch. A great cast highlights an utterly terrifying film. @WolfManMovie25 pic.twitter.com/sgIrMzANbC — That Hashtag Show (Official) (@ThatHashtagShow) January 7, 2025

#WolfMan is a tense, straight-forward thriller that sees Christopher Abbott unleash the battle between human and animal through his strong performance! Julia Garner is the heart and humanity of the drama. Leigh Whannell’s insane visual and auditory creativity is amazing! pic.twitter.com/StqhmJlkpF — Nick L’Barrow – Interviews and Reviews @novastream (@nicksflicksfix) January 7, 2025

Wolf Man is everything that I wanted and then some. A truly excellent horror film that gives you body horror, familial horror, and some gruesome effects. The entire cast is excellent, but Christopher Abbott takes it up to another level as a classic “character”. @WolfManMovie25 pic.twitter.com/AqvL4sO404 — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) January 7, 2025

The Wolf Man reboot was recently given an R rating for bloody violent content, grisly images and some language. This isn’t the first time a reboot of The Wolf Man has been given an R rating, as the 2010 reboot that was directed by Joe Johnston and starred Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, and Emily Blunt was also rated R, for bloody horror violence and gore.

Are you looking forward to Wolf Man? What did you think of these reactions to the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.