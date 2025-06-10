James Gunn says a Wonder Woman movie is “being written right now”

Unlike the MCU, much of the DCU’s plans remain in shadow. While we’ve gained a loose understanding of what James Gunn and Peter Safran’s Gods and Monsters arc entails, with titles like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Clayface, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, The Authority, and Swamp Thing, the House that Superman Build tends to keep details close to the crest before its time for a big reveal. Thankfully, the fine folks at Entertainment Weekly are digging their heels into what’s to come by asking DC Studios co-head James Gunn about the future of a legendary character: Wonder Woman.

While speaking with the outlet, James Gunn confirmed that a new Wonder Woman movie is officially in development. “We’re working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman‘s being written right now,” Gunn said about giving the Warrior Princess of Themyscira a new feature film. In addition to saying that a Wonder Woman movie is in the works, Gunn noted plans for a film will not conflict with the studio’s intent to launch the HBO/Max series Paradise Lost, which is “slow moving, but it’s moving.”

Announced in 2023, Paradise Lost depicts “the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women,” according to the show’s official description. “It’s almost like Game of Thrones with Westeros but with all the inhabitants of Paradise Island,” Gunn says.

2017’s Wonder Woman exceeded expectations at the box office, earning $823M worldwide! The film, directed by Patty Jenkins, confirmed the general audience’s desire for female-led action films. However, some would say DC fumbled the ball with the 2020 sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which grossed an abysmal global total of $169.6M. Since 1984‘s failure, DC has avoided female-led superhero cinema, except for the highly underrated Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

No showrunners, directors, or actors have been assigned to the new Wonder Woman movie or the Paradise Lost television series. Who would you cast as Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, if Gal Gadot does not return? Will the new film be another origin story? Who should direct it? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.