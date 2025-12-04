Gal Gadot shares rarely-seen screen test with Ben Affleck on 12th anniversary of her Wonder Woman casting

Suppose you need any evidence that time passes in the blink of an eye when you’re not looking. I point you in the direction of Gal Gadot’s latest Instagram post, which celebrates the actress’s 12th anniversary of when she was cast as Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, for Zack Snyder’s DCEU. To mark this momentous occasion, Gadot shared a rarely-seen Wonder Woman screen test featuring her chemistry with Snyderverse co-star Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne.

Check out Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Screen Test

In the clip, Bruce approaches Diana as she’s exiting a car. When Diana lays eyes on Bruce, she reminds him that the last time they spoke, she issued him a grave warning. “ Bruce, I believe I told you that if you ever try to contact or see me again, I’d kill you, ” Diana says in the clip. Slightly thrown by her greeting, Bruce continues to speak to Diana, hoping to warn her that Lex Luthor is taking an interest in her. Diana quickly reveals that not only does she know about Luthor’s investigation, but she is also more than capable of handling whatever the villain can throw her way. The clip ends with Diana storming off into a nearby building, and Affleck breaking character as he looks back at the camera with an “I think we got what we need” face. You can check out Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman screen test right here.

What’s Next for Wonder Woman?

After being introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gadot reprised the role in Wonder Woman, Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash. A third Wonder Woman movie was in the early stages of development, with Gadot even claiming that James Gunn and Peter Safran had told her that she would continue as the character. However, word quickly emerged that DC Studios had no plans for any Wonder Woman project at the time and that there was never “ any definitive discussion of Gadot’s Wonder Woman continuing with the new DC Universe. “

Following the success of Superman, DC Studios finally began developing a Wonder Woman movie. They have tapped Ana Nogueira, writer of the upcoming Supergirl movie, to pen the script. Along with Superman and Batman, Wonder Woman is one of the biggest DC characters, so it was only a matter of time before the Amazonian made her way to the DCU. But if Gadot isn’t returning to the role… who would you like to see as the new Wonder Woman?