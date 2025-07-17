Warner Bros. is reportedly fast-tracking the new Wonder Woman after Superman success

It may feel like the DC world may hinge on the success of Superman. If the new continuity reboot fell flat on its face, one assumes it could spell doom for the rest of the DCU, but Warner Bros. was banking on James Gunn after hiring him and Peter Safran to head up their division. Gunn would also manage his expectations and not set himself up for failure when he didn’t set his bar at Avengers-level. Weeks ago, the director said, “Other people may say, ‘It’s gotta be a home run, nothing else.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’d be very happy with a double.’ F*****g Iron Man wasn’t the be-all and end-all. It wasn’t Avatar. We are doing something that’s a piece of the puzzle. It’s not the puzzle itself. We have Peacemaker, we have Supergirl, and what we want to do is make a movie that people love, they feel connected to the characters. It’s just this one movie. It’s not everything.“

It may not have broken the bank, but it is giving David Zaslav something to celebrate. Warner Bros. stock increased 2.4% by July 14 and Wall Street analyst Dan Ives says the film did “very impressive domestically and a huge boost for the franchise given some worries coming in.” He also says, “The international is a mixed, but overall an A- weekend for Superman.” Now, according to Variety, sources are saying that while a sequel to Superman hasn’t been announced, the company may actually be fast-tracking a new Wonder Woman film while on this performance high. Additionally, Warners is very excited that Matt Reeves has finally submitted his script for the sequel to The Batman.