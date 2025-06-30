James Gunn says Adria Arjona would be a great Wonder Woman

Now that a Wonder Woman movie is in the early stages of development at DC Studios, it’s only a matter of time before a new actress is cast as the Amazonian warrior. One of the favourite contenders for the role among fans is Adria Arjona (Andor), and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently said she’d make a “ great Wonder Woman. “

In an interview with Extra, Gunn was asked whether fans should read into any of his social media follows of popular actresses, and what that might mean for her chances of being the next Wonder Woman. “ 50%, ” Gunn joked, before bringing up Adria Arjona as an example.

“ I follow Adria on Instagram but everybody came out [and said], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman,’ ” Gunn said. “ She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way. “

Gunn continued, “ She was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her. ” For the record, that movie was The Belko Experiment.

We’re probably still a long way off from seeing Wonder Woman, but Gunn confirmed earlier this month that they’re on it. “ We’re working on Wonder Woman, ” he said. “ Wonder Woman’s being written right now. ” He also addressed the previously announced Paradise Lost series in development for HBO Max, which is “ slow moving, but it’s moving. “

Our first real look at the new DC Universe is nearly here. James Gunn’s Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11th.

Would you like to see Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman?