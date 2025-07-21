DC Studios lassos Supergirl and Teen Titans writer Ana Nogueira to pen new Wonder Woman film

Following the successful launch of Superman, DC Studios is ready to draft Wonder Woman, another member of the comic book studio’s holy trinity, for a brand-new film. According to The Wrap, playwright, actress, and screenwriter Ana Nogueira will pen the warrior princess’s next silver-screen outing.

Ana Nogueira is snapping up one writing gig after the next at DC Studios. She was tapped to pen the upcoming Supergirl film and the planned live-action adaptation of Teen Titans. With two high-profile projects under her belt, Nogueira is significantly helping shape the Gods and Monsters era of DC Studios.

In June, James Gunn said DC Studios plans to bring Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) back to the big screen. This is in addition to the already-announced HBO series Paradise Island, which will focus on Diana’s homeland of Themyscira. Previously, James Gunn said that, like Supergirl, DC Studios will take a distinct approach to Wonder Woman. While Gunn did not offer any further details, it’s worth noting that Kelly Thompson’s Absolute Wonder Woman run currently finds Diana growing up in Hell, with her Amazonian heritage being a mystery. There’s no indication that Gunn will adapt this version of the character, but it’s an option.

2017’s Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, surprised the world, earning a staggering $822.9M+ at the global box office. Jenkins’ 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, tanked by comparison, earning a meager $169.6M worldwide. In addition to being released during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, questionable plot elements confused hardcore Wonder Woman fans, leading to disappointment.

While we wait for concrete casting news, rumors continue that Andor and The Thomas Crown Affair actress Adria Arjona could play Diana in the DCU. Speaking with Extra, Gunn agreed that Arjona would make a great Wonder Woman. “I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out (and thought), ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman,'” Gunn told the outlet. “She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way.”

What do you think about Ana Nogueira writing the next Wonder Woman film? Should DC Studios keep tapping the same writer for its projects, or is variety the key to success? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.