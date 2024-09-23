Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi to lead Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel Wuthering Heights

After making men confront their past behavior with Promising Young Woman and giving Barry Keoghan a chance to hang out with his wang out in Saltburn, Emerald Fennell is tapping Margot Robbie (Barbie, The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya) and Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria, On Swift Horses) to lead her upcoming adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel Wuthering Heights. In addition to starring in the romance film, Robbie’s LuckyChap is producing alongside MRC. LuckyChap has a history of collaborating with Emerald Fennell. They teamed up for Fennell’s unsettling empowerment thriller Promising Young Woman and her high society orgy of manipulation and murder, Saltburn.

Margot Robbie will play Catherine Earnshaw, and Jacob Elordi will play Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights. Production is ramping up for a 2025 UK shoot. Brontë’s world-famous novel is considered by many to be one of the most outstanding examples of literature on the planet. Brontë’s story follows two families, the Earnshaws and the Lintons, and their turbulent relationship with the Lintons foster son, Heathcliff. Plot details for Fennell’s version remain a mystery, though I wouldn’t be surprised if she finds a way to put a sinister spin on the beloved tale.

Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman and Saltburn are movies that stick with you long after they’re over. Promising Young Woman stars Carey Mulligan as Casey – a wickedly clever and tantalizingly cunning woman living a secret double life. When an unexpected encounter gives Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from her past, she pulls out all the stops to teach a lesson monsters from her past won’t soon forget.

In Saltburn, a student at Oxford University finds himself drawn into the world of a charming and aristocratic classmate, who invites him to his eccentric family’s sprawling estate for an unforgettable summer. What begins as a curious friendship quickly evolves into an obsession as the newcomer weaves a web of lies to infiltrate the elaborate life of his new friend.

Fennell is a remarkable filmmaker who brings out the best in her cast members. With Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi teaming up for Wuthering Heights, there’s no telling how this movie will twist into something new and worth seeing. We’re eager to learn more and will bring you more details as they arise.