Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi embrace a forbidden love in the latest sizzling trailer for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights

It’s currently 44 degrees where I am, and yet it feels like 105 after watching the latest trailer for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights. From the mastermind of Promising Young Woman and Saltburn comes a steamy tale of forbidden love, abandonment, and wall licking. That’s right, wall licking. Watch the trailer, you’ll see.

Emerald Fennell directs Wuthering Heights from her own screenplay. The upcoming film stars Margot Robbie (Barbie, Babylon, The Wolf of Wall Street) as Catherine Earnshaw, Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria) as Heathcliff, Shazad Latif (Magpie, Falling for Figaro) as Edgar Linton, Hong Chau (The Whale, Kinds of Kindness) as Nelly Dean, and Alison Oliver (Conversations with Friends, The Order) as Isabella Linton.

Wuthering Heights, first published in 1847, revolves around “Heathcliff, an orphan-turned-foster-son who falls in love with the daughter of the family who owns the estate on which he now lives, Wuthering Heights. After running away, Heathcliff rises up through the ranks of the gentry and exacts revenge on the families — the Earnshaws and the Lintons — who kept him from his true love.” Wuthering Heights has been adapted to the screen numerous times, including in 1939 with Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon, 1970 with Timothy Dalton and Anna Calder-Marshall, 1992 with Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche, and 2011 with Kaya Scodelario and James Howson.

In today’s trailer for Wuthering Heights, set to Charli xcx‘s hypnotizing track “Chains of Love,” Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie) can’t stop fantasizing about Heathcliff (Elordi). She tries to focus on her daily tasks. Still, every dress fitting, stroll, and dough kneading is interrupted by thoughts of becoming entangled in limbs, bathed in sweat, and disappearing into the horizon with Heathcliff at her side. When Heathcliff returns after a lengthy absence, Catharine must decide if she will remain loyal to her new life or throw it all away for the sake of her first true love.

Last November, Variety reported that Emerald Fennell turned down a $150 million deal from Netflix for the rights to adapt her version of Wuthering Heights. Instead, Fennell accepted an $80 million contract from Warner Bros. Pictures, as she wanted the film to receive a theatrical release.

What do you think of the latest trailer for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights? Is Heathcliff worth throwing away a life of luxury for? How salty do you believe that bread tastes after Catharine and Heathcliff sweat into the dough? Would you still eat it? Om nom nom.

Wuthering Heights arrives in theaters on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2026.

