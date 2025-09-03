Movie Trailers

The unbridled passion between Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi will drive you mad in the teaser trailer for Wuthering Heights

Posted 3 hours ago

Is it hot in here, or is it just me? No, it’s definitely hot in here after watching the smoking hot teaser trailer for Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of the classic romance tale Wuthering Heights. You might want to ask your parents or kids to leave the room before pressing play on the new Wuthering Heights teaser trailer, because Promising Young Woman and Saltburn filmmaker Emerald Fennell is at it again, folks!

Emerald Fennell directs Wuthering Heights from her own screenplay. The upcoming film stars Margot Robbie (BarbieBabylonThe Wolf of Wall Street) as Catherine Earnshaw, Jacob Elordi (SaltburnEuphoria) as Heathcliff, Shazad Latif (MagpieFalling for Figaro) as Edgar Linton, Hong Chau (The WhaleKinds of Kindness) as Nelly Dean, and Alison Oliver (Conversations with FriendsThe Order) as Isabella Linton.

Wuthering Heights, first published in 1847, revolves around “Heathcliff, an orphan-turned-foster-son who falls in love with the daughter of the family who owns the estate on which he now lives, Wuthering Heights. After running away, Heathcliff rises up through the ranks of the gentry and exacts revenge on the families — the Earnshaws and the Lintons — who kept him from his true love.” Wuthering Heights has been adapted to the screen numerous times, including in 1939 with Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon, 1970 with Timothy Dalton and Anna Calder-Marshall, 1992 with Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche, and 2011 with Kaya Scodelario and James Howson.

In today’s teaser trailer for Wuthering Heights, set to Tropical Bleyage’s hypnotizing track “A Moment With You,” Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie) can’t stop fantasizing about Heathcliff (Elordi). She tries to focus on her daily tasks. Still, every dress fitting, stroll, and dough kneading is interrupted by thoughts of becoming entangled in limbs, bathed in sweat, and disappearing into the horizon with Heathcliff at her side.

In November, Variety said Emerald Fennell dismissed a $150 million deal from Netflix for the right to host her version of Wuthering Heights. Instead, Fennell accepted a contract for $80 million from Warner Bros. Pictures because she wanted the film to get a theatrical release. WB promises to support Wuthering Heights with an impressive promotional campaign and other marketing perks.

What do you think about today’s teaser trailer for Wuthering Heights? Let us know in the comments section below.

Wuthering Heights arrives in theaters on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2026.

Wuthering Heights, poster, Emerald Fennell, Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Romance

Source: Warner Bros. Discovery
