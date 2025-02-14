Emerald Fennell wants Wuthering Heights fans to go outside and touch grass in the first still from her upcoming film

Anyone looking to spice up their Valentine’s Day “viewing material” might want to look at the first image from Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights. The simple yet sensual image shows a close-up of someone’s mouth with blades of green grass caught between extended fingers. While you could be wondering, “What’s so sexy about grass?” let me remind you that botanophilia, referring to a sexual attraction to plants, exists. Imagine how many gardeners see this image and suddenly need to excuse themselves for an extended bathroom break. You know it in your heart to be true.

Emerald Fennell, the mad genius behind such films as Promising Youg Woman and Saltburn, directs, writes, and produces her adaptation of Wuthering Heights, based on Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel. The upcoming film stars Margot Robbie (Barbie, Babylon, The Wolf of Wall Street) as Catherine Earnshaw, Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria) as Heathcliff, Shazad Latif (Magpie, Falling for Figaro) as Edgar Linton, Hong Chau (The Whale, Kinds of Kindness) as Nelly Dean, and Alison Oliver (Conversations with Friends, The Order) as Isabella Linton.

Wuthering Heights, first published in 1847, revolves around “Heathcliff, an orphan-turned-foster-son who falls in love with the daughter of the family who owns the estate on which he now lives, Wuthering Heights. After running away, Heathcliff rises up through the ranks of the gentry and exacts revenge on the families — the Earnshaws and the Lintons — who kept him from his true love.” Wuthering Heights has been adapted to the screen numerous times, including in 1939 with Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon, 1970 with Timothy Dalton and Anna Calder-Marshall, 1992 with Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche, and 2011 with Kaya Scodelario and James Howson.

In November, Variety said Emerald Fennell dismissed a $150 million deal from Netflix for the right to host her version of Wuthering Heights. Instead, Fennell accepted a contract for $80 million from Warner Bros. Pictures because she wanted the film to get a theatrical release. WB promises to support Wuthering Heights with an impressive promotional campaign and other marketing perks.

What do you think about the first image for Wuthering Heights? Has it unlocked anything in you? It’s okay if it does. We’re all friends here. Happy Valentine’s Day, folks.